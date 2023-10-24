Award-Winning And Critically Acclaimed NOOR INAYAT KHAN: THE FORGOTTEN SPY Will Make Off-Broadway Premiere at United Solo Fest in November

'Noor Inayat Khan: The Forgotten Spy' created by and starring Indian-Thai actress and writer Almanya Narula, premiered at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival to rave reviews from audience and critics. It took home several nominations and wins including:

WINNER Soaring Solo Social Impact Award

WINNER The Best of Broadwater

NOMINEE Solo Performance

NOMINEE Black Box Live Digital Innovation Award

NOMINEE The Theatre Theater Playwright Award

NOMINEE The Will Greer's Theatricum Botanicum Wordsmith Award

RUNNER-UP LA Theatre Bite 'Best One Person Show' Award

Now as part of an official selection by United Solo Fest 2023 this intense thrill ride will return to the stage once again on November 9th 7pm 2023 for one night only on Theatre Row.

Born into an Indian family of Sufi royalty, Noor Inayat Khan is a British spy who fought the Nazis and played an integral role in the allied victory of World War II. In this "heroic, thrilling, and compelling" imagining of the last 30 minutes of her life, Noor's decisions will forever change the tide of a war we thought we knew everything about. Now cornered by the Nazis with nothing but death assured to her, she will remind us who she is, why she matters and why she will always be a part of history.

Noor Inayat Khan is one of over 1.2 million people of Indian descent who contributed to World War II but were left out of the history books. This show brings her story and sacrifice to the forefront.

The remount will take place at Theatre Row at 42nd Street, NYC, NY on November 9th at 7pm. Tickets are $47.50 and available Click Here

Writer, actor and fight choreographer Almanya Narula holds a B.A. in Theatre & Advanced Management from Columbia College Chicago, an M.A. in New Arts Journalism from School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and an MFA equivalent from Stella Adler: Art of Acting Conservatory.

Nazia Chandiwalla, Lawyer and Kathak Dancer , will also be coming on board as Co-Producer.

The show will keep the integrity of its original run that was co-directed by J. Mehr Kaur and co-produced by Sanjay Vemparala & Meghna Chakraborty.

In 1943, Noor Inayat Khan, former children's book author, Sufi singer, and direct descendant of the Indian Emporer Tipu Sultan became the first woman and Indian to be sent out as a spy & wireless operator under Churchill's orders to Nazi France.

Her work in the field saved many lives that were very instrumental to D-Day. But after betrayal by a double agent, Noor was caught and kept in Avenue Foch for questioning. Following several escape attempts Noor was forced to sign a document to either declare that she was staying put or be subject to 'Nacht und Nebel' (Night and Fog) - disappearance without a trace by sending the captive to a concentration camp.

In the end Noor was a pacifist who fought savagely, a clumsy klutz who managed to climb building after building, a Sufi whit a "no lying code" who lied constantly, and an artist who braved torture.