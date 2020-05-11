NON-EQ: A Short Film Comedy Now Available on Vimeo

Now available on Vimeo On Demand.

Stacy and Michael dream of being in a Broadway musical, but they are still at the bottom of the industry as non-equity (non-union) actors living in New York City.

Full of determination to build their careers, they race to be seen at an audition for a regional theater production currently casting in the city, but it's not an easy life being Non-Eq!

Mature rating due to language. 23 minutes long.

Cast includes NYC actors Katelyn Lauria, Joshua Pemberton, Paul Trenier, Megan Dwinell, Lisa Asher, Phillip Claflin. Written and directed by John Walbolt.

Search "Non-Eq" on Vimeo On Demand or use the link below!

Https://vimeo.com/ondemand/noneq





