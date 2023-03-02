NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL to Return Off-Broadway in March

From George Santos and Joe Biden to Angela Basset doing "the thing", no one in the news is safe from the always changing musical mockery that is NEWSical The Musical! The 5th longest-running musical in Off-Broadway history, and winner of the 2011 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical, NEWSical The Musical, is thrilled to be returning to the boards with new sketches, songs and parodies to tackle all the latest headlines. Playing Sunday and Monday nights, each week with a new guest star, NEWSical returns to Off-Broadway with previews beginning March 19th at the newly renovated AMT Theater located in Hell's Kitchen.

In the last 15 years, critics have compared the long running sketch comedy musical to Saturday Night Live and "The Daily Show set to music!" (Associated Press) as the show changes week-to-week and lampoons current events, politics, entertainment, influencers, Tik Tok crazes, and everything that drives us all crazy!

This return engagement is in support of the Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, a national human services organization that addresses the unique needs of people who work in performing arts with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing. Each week 50% of the net proceeds will benefit the programs and services the Fund provides for professionals in the entertainment industry.

Originating as Rick Crom's What In the World: A NEWSical Revue, the show had a short Off-Broadway run as NEWSical The Musical at the now defunct Upstairs at Studio 54 before transferring to the Puerto Rican traveling Theater and ultimately finding a permanent home at Theatre Row where it played a record breaking run, won the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical, was nominated for nine Drama Desk Awards (including best musical revue and best lyrics), received Mayoral and Senate Proclamations and received national press for its unprecedented string of celebrity guest stars. Over the years, NEWSical welcomed several celebrity guests into its cast including LaToya Jackson, Perez Hilton, Carson Kressley, Jackée Harry, Cheri Oteri, Kandi Burruss, Andrea McArdle, and more. Following a 2022 run in Las Vegas, NEWSical is thrilled to be returning to the city where it all started!

NEWSical is proudly produced by Tom D'Angora. The show was created by and written by Rick Crom (Urinetown, The Bedwetter) with direction by Mark Waldrop (When Pigs Fly, My Deah, Papermill Playhouse's Gypsy) and music direction by Ed Goldschneider.

Returning to the principal company of NEWSical the Musical are Kristen Alderson (Emmy Award Winner; One Life to Live, The Marvelous Wonderettes, NEWSical Las Vegas), Taylor Crousore (A Musical About Star Wars, NEWSical), Carly Sakolove (The Book of Merman, NEWSical), and Michael West (When Pigs Fly original cast, Forbidden Broadway, NEWSical original cast). Each week will feature a special guest star - the first two weeks will feature NEWSical alum's Susie Mosher (March 19, 20) and Christine Pedi (March 26, 27). Additional special guest casting will be announced in the near future.

NEWSical is produced in association with Sam Arce, Christine Gonzales DeJohn, Ray DeJohn, Perri Gillon, Jeff Neuman, Nick Padgett, Lisa Brett Reich and Adam Weinstock

NEWSical The Musical plays at AMT Theatre (354 W 45th St) beginning March 19th and will play Sundays at 7:30 and Mondays at 8:15. Tickets begin at $49.00 and can be purchased through the show's website at www.NEWSicalTheMusical.com.