NEW MONY! by Maria Camia to be Presented in Person by Dixon Place

Dixon Place will present NEW MONY! by Maria Camia as part of its Spring 2021 Production Season of puppetry commissions, performed live May 19-22, 2021 at 7:30pm EDT with video on demand (VOD) streaming available from May 25 through June 1, 2021. In-person performances will take place at 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY. Tickets are $10-$35 and can be purchased online here. (dixonplace.org/productions-2021/).

NEW MONY! by Maria Camia

May 19, 20, 21, 22, 2021 at 7:30pm EST

(Live performances with limited in-person audiences or via livestream)

Available on demand only from May 25 through June 1, 2021

Step into the colorful, comical, spiritual, sci-fi, psychedelic world of Aricama where duality and ancestry are explored with puppets, body costumes, Toy Theater, original live music, and projections in this full-length production.

In the human cloning family business, our heroine Allimah lives a quiet, regimented life with her parents on a tiny blue planet. But after experimenting with life, slowly her dreams become reality as she finds herself relating to the prestigious Utopian planet Aricama, the land of practice, play, and healing. Will she be able to live a normal life after aligning with her truth? Join Allimah in a groundbreaking awakening! Approx. run time: 65 minutes. Rated PG (due to a puppet with a cardboard gun)

Conceived & Directed by Maria Camia

Puppeteers: Nikki Cologne, Fara Faidzan, lim, Leah Ogawa

Pianist: Sienna Aczon

Projection Designer/Animator: Camellia Bayle-Spence

Sound Designer/Costume Designer: Gill Hartley

Stage Manager: Mariel Sanchez

Puppet/Set Building Assistance: Yisel Garcia

Table Constructor: Matt Olowin

The Dixon Place Spring 2021 Production Season will continue through June, with the premiere of a commissioned production of Bill's 44th by Andy Manjuck & Dorothy James.

Bill's 44th by Andy Manjuck & Dorothy James

June 2, 3, 4, 5, 2021 at 7:30pm EDT (Live performances with limited in-person audiences)

Available to stream through June 15, 2021

The streamers are hung, the punch has been spiked, and the cake is just begging to be eaten! Now all Bill has to do is wait for his guests to arrive. But waiting is hard. Bill's 44th is an original comedic show that brings two puppeteers together to create one (very worried) protagonist. Many styles of puppetry, raucous balloons, and a cheeky piece of crudité all collide to examine the pitfalls of impatience and the wonder of loneliness. Approx. run time: 55 minutes. Rated PG.