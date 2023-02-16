Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NAKED BOYS SINGING Returns Off-Broadway to the AMT Theater

The production will begin performances March 18th and play Saturdays at 6pm.  

Feb. 16, 2023  

NAKED BOYS SINGING Returns Off-Broadway to the AMT Theater

After a record breaking twenty one year run Off-Broadway, and a recent highly publicized Las Vegas residency, producers Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora are bringing Naked Boys Singing back to New York City at the newly renovated AMT Theater. Proving, once again, that clothes do not make the man, the production will begin performances March 18th and play Saturdays at 6pm.

Naked Boys Singing is a traditional musical revue, in the vein of vaudeville and high-camp musical theater, that celebrates the male form with a lot of laughs and no costuming! With song titles ranging from "The Bliss of a Briss" to the culinary inspired "I Beat My Meat", Naked Boys Singing is 60 minutes of non-stop music and laughter!

Created in 1998 by Robert Schrock and a team of 12 writers in an attempt to save the Celebration Theatre from closing, the attempt worked, and the show has gone on to play all around the world. A 2001 Provincetown production made national headlines when it was shut down due to an old blue law, but after the cast and crew fought back and won, the show went on to play many successful seasons in the popular beach town. A 2007 film adaptation was released, a national tour crisscrossed the country, the show has been translated into several different languages, and in 2021 it was announced that pop star Aaron Carter would be leading a Las Vegas residency. After failing to vaccinate, the Las Vegas production moved forward with American Idol's David Hernandez and played for over a year at the historic Erotic Heritage Museum.

Casting for the New York production will be announced at a later date.

Naked Boys Singing begins performances Saturday, March 18th at The AMT Theater located at 354 W 45th St (at 9th Ave). Ticket prices begin at $49 with a limited number of premium tickets available. Tickets can be purchased at www.NakedBoysSingingNYC.com.




THE FEARS, A New Play By Emma Sheanshang, Will Premiere Off-Broadway in April Photo
THE FEARS, A New Play By Emma Sheanshang, Will Premiere Off-Broadway in April
Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Steven Soderbergh will make his New York City theatrical producing debut with the World Premiere of The Fears, a new play by Emma Sheanshang, and directed by Dan Algrant. Five-time Tony Award winner John N. Hart Jr. serves as Executive Producer.
DAUGHTER OF THE WICKED Comes to New York City Center in April Photo
DAUGHTER OF THE WICKED Comes to New York City Center in April
Lions Bay Productions announced that it will present the New York premiere of DAUGHTER OF THE WICKED, an original new solo play written and performed by Shanit Keter Schwartz that details her return to her homeland Israel in search of her missing sister – a victim of the Yemenite Children Affair.
Playwrights Horizons Announces Accessibility Super Nights For THE TREES and REGRETFULLY, S Photo
Playwrights Horizons Announces Accessibility Super Nights For THE TREES and REGRETFULLY, SO THE BIRDS ARE
Playwrights Horizons has announced a schedule of performances of its next two productions—Agnes Borinsky's The Trees, directed by Tina Satter and co-produced with Page 73 Productions, and Julia Izumi's Regretfully, So the Birds Are, directed by Jenny Koons and co-produced with WP Theater—for which it will provide various accessibility services.
Raina Silver to Play the Title Role in THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Players Theatre Photo
Raina Silver to Play the Title Role in THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Players Theatre
The Players Theatre has announced that Raina Silver is joining the cast of The Little Mermaid the Musical, playing the title role of Coral, the Little Mermaid. The show runs February 25-April 12 at the Players Theatre in the West Village.

February 15, 2023

February 15, 2023

February 15, 2023

February 15, 2023

February 14, 2023

