Musical Character Showcase, CHARACT-ARAOKE, to Make Brooklyn Comedy Collective Debut

The musical character showcase, CHARACT-ARAOKE, is making it's Brooklyn Comedy Collective debut. The show will grace the theatre's Main Stage on Sunday, July 23rd.

NYC's brightest up-and-coming comedians perform original musical characters and impressions in this high-energy showcase. Blending sketch comedy with musical theater, CHARACTERAOKE delivers a unique, hilarious comedy show unlike any other in NYC.

The talented lineup of writer/performers have been seen on Comedy Central, MTV, Funny or Die, College Humor, National Tour of Jersey Boys, Off-Broadway, Toronto SketchFest, New York Comedy Festival, and much more. Be sure to check out CHARACTERAOKE and see these brilliant performers before they become big stars!

CHARACTERAOKE performs Sunday, July 23rd at Brooklyn Comedy Collective (167 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY). Doors open at 8:15pm, show starts at 8:30pm. In-person tickets available: Click Here

CHARACTERAOKE's cast consists of Fallon Boles, Erica Diederich, Eddie Dougrou, Slaney Rose Jordan, David Morton, Dominique Nisperos, Laura Ornella, Nick Pearl, Patrick Reidy, and Erin Richardson.