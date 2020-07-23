Miss Peppermint, Garrett Clayton, Sam Gravitte, and More Star In Virtual Performance Of Roger Q. Mason's THE PRIDE OF LIONS

The performances take place as part of Dixon Place HOT! Festival.

Dixon Place HOT! Festival presents an exclusive virtual performance of an extended excerpt from THE PRIDE OF LIONS directed and produced by Lovell Holder with a portion of proceeds benefiting The Okra Project. The performance will debut on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 8 pm EST and can be seen by clicking here.

THE PRIDE OF LIONS is a queer performance work by award-winning playwright Roger Q. Mason that assays 100 years of police brutality against queer and trans people in the United States. The play stars Philippe Bowgen ("The Mick" on FOX), Garrett Clayton ("Hairspray Live!"), Drew Droege (Paramount Network's "Heathers"), Miss Peppermint ("RuPaul's Drag Race"), Sam Gravitte (WICKED), Larry Powell (THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE), and Charlie Thurston (Money Monster). The presentation is also produced by Adam Hyndman with original music by David Gonzalez and editing by Sara Martin.

THE PRIDE OF LIONS was first developed at Fresh Ground Pepper NYC and the Flea Theatre with Hook & Eye Theatre. An excerpt was presented by Celebration Theatre as part of the 2020 Chuck Rowland Pioneer Award honoring Roger Q. Mason. The excerpt is set in October 1928 at an audition for Mae West's ill-fated Broadway play THE PLEASURE MAN. We meet five queens vying to join a drag chorus in the production and get their big break. The show is disbanded for indecency, squelching the dreams of our heroines and placing them in the dangerous hands of the gender policing NYPD.

The Dixon Place HOT! Festival was called "The Best LGBTQ Theater Festival in New York!" by The Village Voice. The festival began in 1992 as the first month-long comprehensive LGBTQ+ festival of theater, dance, music, literature and homoeroticism for the whole family. It remains the longest running festival of its kind in the world! In support of LGBTQ+ people of color, a portion of donations & ticket sales during the HOT Festival will be donated to organizations that support queer Black Indigenous People of Color including but not limited to: Ali Forney Center, The Okra Project, INCITE!, Audre Lorde Project, Gays Against Guns, NY Transgender Advocacy Group, Destination Tomorrow, National Black Justice Coalition, Black Visions Collective, and Marsha P. Johnson institute.The HOT Festival is supported, in part, with funds from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

