Mint Theater to Present Free On-Demand Streaming of CONFLICT

Mint Theater Company will present the on-demand streaming of the three-camera archival recording (filmed in HD!) of the acclaimed New York Premiere of Miles Malleson's political love story Conflict, directed by Jenn Thompson, currently represented Off-Broadway by the Mint's latest production at Theatre Row, the American premiere of Chains, starring Conflict's Jeremy Beck.

Streaming will be available beginning Friday June 17th, and continue through July 10th only. The price of admission is FREE. Available at Mint's virtual theater, MintTheater.org.

"We know there are many theater lovers out there who are not in New York or are not ready to attend live performances, so we're happy to share this wonderful production, which shares a director, set designer and two actors with our current production of Chains by Elizabeth Baker," said Jonathan Bank, Mint's Producing Artistic Director. "Our national streaming audience was vitally important to us in 2020 and 2021 and we won't abandon them now that we're back to producing live performances."

"Here's a fairy tale for a partisan age. This winning two-act play is part romantic comedy and part political drama. (Malleson is) a playwright of insight and wit and cool compassion. He is also a writer who takes sex seriously. And it never occurs to him to punish his characters for wanting it and having it. That gets my vote." - Alexis Soloski in the New York Times CRITIC'S PICK review.

"Conflict is an outstanding play, and the Mint's production, directed by Jenn Thompson, was and is platinum-plated," said Terry Teachout in the Wall Street Journal on October 22nd, 2020.

Mint has been investing in creating professionally shot and edited full length archival videos since 2013. These videos are shot during live performances with three high-definition cameras, and edited to create a broadcast quality, intimate and enjoyable experience of Mint programming.

Conflict is a love story set against the backdrop of a hotly contested election, combining Miles Malleson's two passions: sex and politics. The result is a provocative romance that sizzles with both wit and ideas. It's the Roaring 20's, London. Lady Dare Bellingdon has everything she could want, yet she craves something more. Dare's man, Sir Major Ronald Clive, is standing for Parliament with the backing of Dare's father. Clive is a Conservative, of course, but he's liberal enough to be sleeping with Dare, who's daring enough to take Clive as a lover, but too restless to marry him. Clive's opponent, Tom Smith is passionate about social justice and understands the joy of having something to believe in. Dare is "the woman between" two candidates who both want to make a better world-until politics become personal, and mudslinging threatens to soil them all.

Mint was awarded an OBIE Award for "combining the excitement of discovery with the richness of tradition" and a special Drama Desk Award for "unearthing, presenting and preserving forgotten plays of merit."

To learn more about Mint's Streaming, go to minttheater.org. Mint's broadcast of Conflict will be available through July 15th. The price of admission is FREE.