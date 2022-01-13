Mike Lemme's BATHROOM OF A BAR ON BLEECKER To Play 2022 FRIGID Festival

Emil Ferzola stars in Bathroom of a Bar on Bleecker, a new tragic dark comedy, written and directed by Mike Lemme. The production will be presented as part of the 2022 FRIGID Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St. Marks Place between 1st Avenue and Avenue A) with performances on Saturday, February 19th at 1:45pm, Thursday, February 24th at 10:30pm, Saturday, February 26th at 8:45pm, Sunday, February 27th at 3:30pm, and Sunday, March 6th at 7pm. Tickets ($15) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

Witness the end of an era as Jack records the final episode of America's #1 comedy podcast live from the bathroom of a bar on Bleecker Street in New York City. Ferzola and Lemme first worked together on the play 50th & 4th at the 2017 FRIGID Festival for which they both received rave reviews.

Emil Ferzola studied at the Herbert Berghof Studios under the elite tutelage of John Monteith and Michael Beckett. In the last eight years, Ferzola has appeared in over 25 shorts and features including Usher Morgan's Pickings and playing the role of Jimmy Hoffa in History Detectives on PBS.

Writer and director Mike Lemme is a New York City based stand-up comedian, but he can be found performing anywhere and everywhere. From sold-out shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to 8-person meeting rooms in Italy, Lemme is constantly "proving himself to be a comedian of significant talent" (Theatre is Easy). A former intern for Conan O'Brien and Jimmy Fallon, Mike has also warmed-up studio audiences for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and had a short story published in the Metropolitan Diary of The New York Times. A number of his projects are available to screen online including Help Wanted, a 2016 special inspired by his 15-night self-funded (lots of credit card debt, no regrets) residency at UNDER St. Marks.

FRIGID Festival is an open and uncensored theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc