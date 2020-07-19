Michael Lavine Will Host MOMENT MATINEE – SONGS OF THE DECADES

Michael Lavine (Broadway vocal coach, performer music director, and sheet music guru) is presenting a special Webinar Zoominar benefit series: MOMENT MATINEE PRESENTS SONGS OF THE DECADE. The second of the three decades THE ENTHRALLING THIRTIES will be on Thursday, July 23rd at 3:30 pm ET with live performances from Broadway and Cabaret acclaimed artists as well as some Premiere recordings.

Performers for the 2nd program will include Steve Ross, the incomparable singer - pianist. He has been declared "The Crown Prince of New York Cabaret" and has performed throughout the world to universal acclaim. KT Sullivan, singer actress, is artistic director of The Mabel Mercer Foundation & New York Cabaret Convention. She starred in the Broadway revival of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, as well as in other shows in New York and across the country. Also Daisy Egan, the TONY Award winning star of The Secret Garden will be heard. The talented actress has appeared in numerous shows, films and television. She will perform a duet with Michael that will be on his upcoming CD, "ME... AND MY GIRLS". There will be other surprises.

After The Roaring Twenties the new decade of the 30's had the terrible Great Depression but then had new beginnings in music with swing, jazz and the sound of the big bands in person, recordings & radio and screen. The popular singers now included many movie stars. Hollywood welcomed Broadway writers, adapting their popular Broadway shows for the screen and also creating new films. The radio program "Your Hit Parade" debuted, showcasing the most popular songs of the week. Some of the most famous singers of the 30's were Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Ethel Merman and Betty Grable. Crooning was the rage, with singers like Bing Crosby and Rudy Vallee leading the pack. We'll bring you some of the most-loved songs of this decade and discuss why it was full of fascinating contradictions.

SONGS OF THE DECADES Moment Matinee - Benefit Three-Part Series on Thursdays, began July 16, and the 3rd is on 7/30 at 3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET Price is $25 per class or $60 for all 3 sessions. Sign up for one class or all three. If you are unable to attend a program, you will receive links so you can view those programs you missed.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You