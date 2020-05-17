Michael Lavine Presents BROADWAY SONGS ABOUT THE JEWISH EXPERIENCE YOU MAY NOT KNOW

Michael Lavine (Broadway vocal coach, performer music director, and sheet music guru) is presenting a special Webinar Zoominar show : Broadway Songs about the Jewish Experience You May Not Know on May 19, 2020 04:30 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada). This is a benefit for Moment, the magazine Elie Wiesel founded around 50 years ago.

When thinking of Jewish music on Broadway, Fiddler on the Roof is usually the first show that comes to mind. But there are so many Jewish themed songs that you may not be familiar with from shows like the Education of Hyman Kaplan, The Zulu and The Zayda and The Last Five Years. Join Michael Lavine as he plays piano and introduces us to great Jewish Broadway songs. In addition to singing and playing there will be some fun recordings by Broadway performers, including a lot of cuts from Michael's upcoming recording of Jewish theatre music, called HOLD ON TO YOUR YARMULKES!

FREE Registration at

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yTjJGH4ZQKWvyPgYeATcmA?fbclid=IwAR1VPlRz3Ky--mJmB90eqXMx-XQdzJOOMnd-CBbjPTbq0jJmmE72LLcV7Kk

Lavine has worked as a musical director, pianist, vocal coach and singer all over the world. He gives master classes on auditioning in New York, Los Angeles, Moscow, Bangkok, Australia, Singapore, Tokyo, Manila, Martha's Vineyard and other locations. musically directed productions of RENT, SWEENEY TODD, and THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE at the Shanghai Theatre Academy. He has accompanied Broadway and television star Bryan Batt in New Orleans, San Francisco, Australia, Hollywood and at 54 Below, Feinstein's, and the Metropolitan Room in New York. conducted THE LITTLE MERMAID starring Emily Skinner at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma. He also regularly plays for the Outer Critic's Circle Awards in New York and musically directed the Broadway Cares Teddy Bear Auction for its entire 15-year run. has conducted orchestras in a number of cities around the country, He musically directed the Comden and Green muon tsical BILLION DOLLAR BABY at the York Theatre in New York City starring Kristin Chenoweth, Maro c Kudisch and Debbie Gravitte and the Burton Lane/Alan Jay Lerner musical CARMELINA, also at the York, for which he worked directly with Burton Lane. He shared the stage with Mimi Hines and Peter Howard (his mentor) at the Kennedy Center in a Rodgers and Hart revue, THIS FUNNY WORLD. For the past several years, has been producing a series of CD's called LOST BROADWAY AND MORE, recording songs from Broadway shows that have never been recorded before. These are available at www.cdbaby.com. A graduate of Columbia University, owns one of the larger privately held sheet music collections in the world. More information can be found at Michael's website, www.michaellavine.net.





