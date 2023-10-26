Michael Garfield Levine to Present One Man Show SPINNING MY WHEELS at Emerging Artists Theatre

The performance will take place on Nov. 5, 2023 at 2pm.

SPINNING MY WHEELS, a one-man show written and performed by Michael Garfield Levine*, directed by Caitlin Langstaff, will be presented for one performance only at Emerging Artists Theatre (TADA!) 15 W. 28th St. , New York, NY 10001.

Buy Tickets Here:

Click Here

SPINNING MY WHEELS. This brutally honest, often harrowing, and sometimes funny roller coaster of a ride takes us from the 1970's streets and stages of New York to the hills of Vermont, into the depths of Michael's psyche as he battles mental illness and addiction. Clawing his way back to sanity through bicycle racing and a life-long career in acting, he encounters an Olympian, a Zen Master, a Holocaust survivor, and a meditation teacher who becomes his wife. This courageous journey is one of sheer guts, dogged determination, acceptance, and survival. Spinning My Wheels was originally developed in Melinda Buckley's One Up! Solo Workshop and in Seth Barrish's Solo-Show Performance Class at The Barrow Group.

Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly the New Work Series) began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. https://emergingartiststheatre.org/ #emergingartiststheatre

"A performance to be remembered ... Levine takes us on an epic journey through some of the most painful experiences a human can confront. He relates his soul-searching frustrations as he tells us of his pain, doubts, fears, and, ultimately, redemption thanks to the people around him ... A charismatic actor, he entrances an audience with his quips, charm and, especially, honesty. His conscience is laid bare in front of people whom he does not know in an ingratiating and charming manner. It takes a lot of guts to do this. The audience is rapt as he shares his innermost human tribulations." - Macey Levin, Berkshire On Stage.

*Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. Equity approved showcase.

Actors' Equity Association (AEA), founded in 1913, represents more than 50,000 actors and stage managers in the United States. Equity seeks to advance, promote and foster the art of live theatre as an essential component of our society. Equity negotiates wages and working conditions, providing a wide range of benefits, including health and pension plans. AEA is a member of the AFL-CIO, and is affiliated with FIA, an international organization of performing arts unions. The Equity emblem is our mark of excellence.




