Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse Presents SELF-SACRIFICE

The groundbreaking reading series continues as Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents its next free "screened" reading, live-streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow: SELF-SACRFICE, by William Dean HOWESLLS.

The reading takes place on November 21 at 8 PM Eastern.

Running Time: 30 minutes

Free of charge

Available at: www.metropolitanplayhouse.org

The video will be available through Wednesday, 11/25/20 on the Playhouse webpage, the Metropolitan Playhouse YouTube channel, and the Metropolitan Playhouse Facebook page.

Isobel Ramsey sets out to shame the man she loves for spending so much time with her when she hears from a meddlesome friend that he is engaged to another woman. She adopts the most dissolute habits she can conceive--drinking, smoking, speaking coarsely!--and is less well equipped for one than the last. Only when the truth comes out--that she has had his heart and hand all along--can the hard conflict between true love and moral duty be revealed by this giddy comedy.Whimsy seemed to rule William Dean Howells's plays, but as he mocks the battle between love and duty, he more trenchantly skewers facades raised in the name of society and the dangerous insistence of romantic delusions.

Discussion including audience participation follows the reading.

Directed by John Long , the cast includes Viena Aiello, Taylor Alden, Dylan Brown, and Kim Fischer . Background settings by Martha O'Connell.

