Melissa Errico to Star in FORMIDABLE! AZNAVOUR 100TH ANNIVERSARY at The Town Hall

Melissa Errico will be starring in Formidable! Aznavour: 100th Anniversary at The Town Hall on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7:30pm.

About the Concert

"The show takes us back to the streets of Paris in the era of ‘Bohemia’ to give us an insight into the incredible career of Charles Aznavour through his greatest songs which are known throughout the world and form an integral part of the world’s musical heritage.

With projected images and videos at the back of the stage and an original production and props, this show is considered as the greatest ever tribute to Charles Aznavour’s career with his approval!"

About Melissa Errico

Melissa Errico is an American actress, singer, recording artist and writer. She is known for her Broadway musical roles such as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, and Kurt Weill's One Touch of Venus, as well as her recordings of musical theater classics, including albums of songs by Stephen Sondheim and Michel Legrand. In recent years she has also become a contributing writer to The New York Times.

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff