Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards

Melissa Errico to Star in FORMIDABLE! AZNAVOUR 100TH ANNIVERSARY at The Town Hall

The concert will take place on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7:30pm.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning i Photo 1 Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in January
Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press! Photo 2 Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press!
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Photo 3 Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Cecily Strong, David Zayas, and More Will Lead BROOKLYN LAUNDRY at Manhattan Theatre Club Photo 4 Cecily Strong, David Zayas, and More Will Lead BROOKLYN LAUNDRY

Melissa Errico to Star in FORMIDABLE! AZNAVOUR 100TH ANNIVERSARY at The Town Hall

Melissa Errico will be starring in Formidable! Aznavour: 100th Anniversary at The Town Hall on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7:30pm.

About the Concert

"The show takes us back to the streets of Paris in the era of ‘Bohemia’ to give us an insight into the incredible career of Charles Aznavour through his greatest songs which are known throughout the world and form an integral part of the world’s musical heritage.

With projected images and videos at the back of the stage and an original production and props, this show is considered as the greatest ever tribute to Charles Aznavour’s career with his approval!"

About Melissa Errico 

Melissa Errico is an American actress, singer, recording artist and writer. She is known for her Broadway musical roles such as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, and Kurt Weill's One Touch of Venus, as well as her recordings of musical theater classics, including albums of songs by Stephen Sondheim and Michel Legrand. In recent years she has also become a contributing writer to The New York Times.

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff 




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
DEADLY STAGES Will Open Off-Broadway at Theatre Row in February Photo
DEADLY STAGES Will Open Off-Broadway at Theatre Row in February

Deadly Stages has set the dates for its off-Broadway bow, opening in February at Theatre Row. Performances will run at Theatre Five from February 15 - March 16, 2024.

2
Phoenix Theatre Ensemble to Present World Premiere of DRINKS WITH DEAD POTETS at A.R.T./Ne Photo
Phoenix Theatre Ensemble to Present World Premiere of DRINKS WITH DEAD POTETS at A.R.T./New York Theatres

Having previewed the play in October as part of its Phoenix Live Arts Festival in Nyack, Phoenix Theatre Ensemble, led by Craig Smith and Elise Stone, will present the world premiere of 'Drinks With Dead Poets'.

3
Final Week to See MAKE ME GORGEOUS! New York Premiere at Playhouse 46 At St. Lukes Photo
Final Week to See MAKE ME GORGEOUS! New York Premiere at Playhouse 46 At St. Luke's

New Yorkers have just one more week to see the New York premiere Make Me Gorgeous!, The True Story of Kenneth 'Mr. Madam' Marlowe.

4
La MaMa ETC to Begin 2024 With HUMANISMO PROJECT Photo
La MaMa ETC to Begin 2024 With HUMANISMO PROJECT

La MaMa ETC will begin 2024 with the debut of its HUMANISMO PROJECT – a two-part series featuring new, contemporary adaptations of Aristotle and Euripides’ Medea – this winter and spring, it has been announced by Mia Yoo, La MaMa’s Artistic Director.

More Hot Stories For You

DEADLY STAGES Will Open Off-Broadway at Theatre Row in FebruaryDEADLY STAGES Will Open Off-Broadway at Theatre Row in February
Phoenix Theatre Ensemble to Present World Premiere of DRINKS WITH DEAD POTETS at A.R.T./New York TheatresPhoenix Theatre Ensemble to Present World Premiere of DRINKS WITH DEAD POTETS at A.R.T./New York Theatres
Final Week to See MAKE ME GORGEOUS! New York Premiere at Playhouse 46 At St. Luke'sFinal Week to See MAKE ME GORGEOUS! New York Premiere at Playhouse 46 At St. Luke's
La MaMa ETC to Begin 2024 With HUMANISMO PROJECTLa MaMa ETC to Begin 2024 With HUMANISMO PROJECT

Videos

Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below Video
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Video
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt Video
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

Recommended For You