Meg Millane to Make SoHo Playhouse Debut with BRIDE TO BE

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Meg Millane is set to bring Bride To Be to SoHo Playhouse this fall, following a double-award winning, critically-acclaimed run at Edinburgh Fringe earlier this year, where it received multiple five-star reviews.

Following the success of How to Give Up On Your Dreams last year, including an Off-West End transfer, Millane returns to the stage with Bride To Be - a razor-sharp comedy about wedding planning, family pressure, and the immense cultural baggage of 'I do!' This character-driven comedy follows Millane, deep in wedding planning, as she navigates cakes, DJs and family expectations, all while unravelling the history and cultural weight of marriage, forcing herself to confront what commitment actually means to her. Torn between spectacle and substance, she must decide if she's planning a wedding, or redefining it.

With wit, warmth, and unexpected insight, Bride To Be explores the history, symbolism, and cultural weight of marriage, peeling back centuries of customs to reveal the assumptions they still carry today. As the pressure to create the 'perfect day' intensifies, so too does her determination to understand what commitment actually means on her own terms. The wedding becomes less about pleasing everyone else and more about confronting the tension between performance and authenticity, romance and reality, tradition and choice. Blending playful humor with poetic reflection, the show invites audiences to laugh at the absurdity of the modern wedding industry while recognizing the universal questions that lie beneath it. Through intimate storytelling and incisive social commentary, Bride To Be examines love, partnership, identity, and the expectations placed on women at one of life's most celebrated milestones.

Bride To Be offers a fresh feminist perspective on one of society's oldest institutions. It asks whether the most important part of getting married is creating a flawless ceremony - or finding the courage to redefine what commitment, partnership, and celebration truly look like. Ultimately, it is a story about choosing intention over obligation and discovering that the most meaningful vows are the ones we first make to ourselves.

Millane is a New York City based comedian, actor, writer who has been described as having 'the energy of a chihuahua who's had a triple shot espresso' (Evulve Productions). Millane has performed at theatre festivals internationally including Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Knockouts Comedy Festival, and the New York Comedy Festival.

Bride To Be won the Gold Award at the Fringe Theatre Awards, with The Nerd Party awarding the show Best Cabaret overall of Edinburgh Fringe 2026. Theatre Beyond Broadway declared Bride To Be as 'craft in its highest form.' The show has received multiple further award nominations, including the Broadway World Awards.

Bride To Be is performing this November 6 and 7 at 7pm at SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam Street New York, NY 10013. The show has a 60 minute run time, and tickets are available to purchase online from www.sohoplayhouse.com, the venue box office, or (212) 691-1555.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 05 Hrs 42 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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