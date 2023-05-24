Max Chernin, Ashley Pérez Flanagan & More Join OUT OF MYSELF — SONGS OF PETER FOLEY

Prospect Theater Company and the newly launched Peter Foley Music Project have announced final additional performers for Out of Myself—Songs of Peter Foley, a concert celebrating the legacy of the late award-winning composer and lyricist, held Monday, June 5th at Peter Norton Symphony Space (2537 Broadway, at 95th Street) at 7:30pm.



Joining the concert are featured singers Max Chernin (Parade), Christian Probst (Bad Cinderella), Michael Protacio (On the Side of the World), David Rowen (Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds), Lortel Award winner Ashley Pérez Flanagan (Freestyle Love Supreme), Sam Simahk (Into The Woods), and Graham Stevens (Beetlejuice). Out of Myself – Songs of Peter Foley will be directed by Leah Hofmann (POTUS, War Horse, Something Rotten!).



The evening will also feature a collegiate chorus of vocalists assembled from NYC Metro Area schools, including the Institute for American Musical Theatre, Manhattan School of Music, Montclair State University, NYU Tisch Drama's New Studio on Broadway, the NYU Steinhardt Vocal Performance program, Pace University, and Princeton University. Singers in the chorus include: Bobby Barksdale, Elyse Bell, Landan Berlof, Kat Capili, Jordan Collins, Julianna Domiciano, Nour Habbash, Gabriela Hernandez, Charlotte Kunesh, Jadon Lopez, Asher Muldoon, Isabella Ramirez, Chandler Sinks, Grayson Todd, Maria Tramontozzi, Matthew Weatherhead, and Yemie Woo.

As previously announced, the concert will feature performers including Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Frozen, Tootsie), two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, Pulitzer Prize finalist & Obie Award winner Eisa Davis, Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico, Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano, Jason Gotay (Bring It On), Shereen Ahmed (A Man of No Importance, My Fair Lady), Marya Grandy (The Devil Wears Prada, Into the Woods), Sam Simahk (Into The Woods), Mikaela Bennett (Daniel Fish’s Most Happy Fella), and Darron Hayes (Prospect’s Notes From Now).



The concert will feature a dazzling range of Peter Foley’s theater songs from The Hidden Sky, The Names We Gave Him, Bloom, Songs from an Unmade Bed, and more, including choral numbers and songs written for concert and cabaret. Grammy & Emmy Award winner Rob Berman will music supervise and conduct. Griffin Strout and Alexander Tom will serve as Associate Music Directors.



Peter Foley was an award-winning composer and lyricist who Stephen Sondheim described as “among the best of his generation at setting lyrics and writing music that evokes character and mood.” He wrote primarily for the theater but also for concert, cabaret, television, and film. Foley’s songs have been performed in concert at Lincoln Center’s American Songbook, Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage, the New York Festival of Song, Symphony Space, Town Hall, Joe’s Pub, and Feinstein’s/54 Below. Peter received prestigious awards including a National Endowment for the Arts New American Works grant, the Richard Rodgers Award, the Stephen Sondheim Award, the Jonathan Larson Award, among others. His music is known for its originality, sophistication, beauty, and unique choral sound.



Prospect Theater Company presented the NYC premiere of Peter Foley and Kate Chisholm’s musical The Hidden Sky in 2010.



Foley died in 2021 at age 54 after a 10-year battle with ocular melanoma, a rare cancer. The Peter Foley Music Project, a non-profit foundation, was created to further his artistic legacy. For more information please visit www.peterfoleymusic.org.



ABOUT Peter Foley



Peter Foley (Composer/Lyricist), 1967-2021, was an award-winning composer and lyricist for theater, television, film, and recital who Stephen Sondheim described as “among the best of his generation at setting lyrics and writing music that evokes character and mood.” His musical theater works include The Hidden Sky (Book by Kate Chisholm; world premiere at Prince Music Theater in Philadelphia, nominated for six Barrymore Awards; New York premiere at Prospect Theater Company), The Names We Gave Him (Book & Lyrics by Ellen McLaughlin; commissioned by The Public Theater), I Capture the Castle (Book by Cara Reichel, Lyrics by Marion Adler; commissioned by Signature Theatre), Bloom, Whitechapel, and The Bear. For his music and lyrics to The Hidden Sky, he received the Richard Rodgers Award, Stephen Sondheim Award, Jonathan Larson Foundation Award, and an NEA New American Works grant. Foley’s other stage works include music for “To Sing” in Mark Campbell’s Songs from an Unmade Bed (New York Theatre Workshop; original cast album on Sh-K-Boom Records) and scores for several plays (Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, St. Ann’s Warehouse, Berkeley Theater Project). His songs have been performed at Lincoln Center’s American Songbook, Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage, New York Festival of Song, Symphony Space, Town Hall, Joe’s Pub, Feinstein’s/54 Below, and more. Scores and themes for television include “Listening to America with Bill Moyers” and seven seasons of the Emmy-nominated, Peabody Award–winning PBS series “Art:21”. An alum of Yale University, he was a fellow/resident artist at the MacDowell Colony, Millay Colony, Eugene O'Neill Theater Center National Music Theater Conference, and Sundance Institute Playwrights Retreat at Ucross. His artistic legacy is being furthered by the Peter Foley Music Project. www.peterfoleymusic.org



ADDITIONAL BIOS



(Performer) is a Brooklyn-based artist from Shaker Heights, Ohio. He is a current company member of the revival of Parade. Broadway: Bright Star, Sunday in the Park with George (2017). New York: Bernstein’s Mass (Lincoln Center), The Golden Apple (City Center Encores!), Brooklynite (Vineyard Theatre). Regional: Passing Through (Goodspeed), Elf (Pioneer), Daddy Long Legs (Theatre Raleigh) TV/Film: “Dickinson” “The Blacklist”, “Mozart In The Jungle”, “The Family”, and Adam Sandler’s The Week Of. BFA: University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Adjunct: Marymount Manhattan College. Max was a 2021 Lotte Lenya Competition finalist and recipient of the Carolyn Weber Award.



ASHLEY PÉREZ FLANAGAN

(Performer). Broadway: Freestyle Love Supreme; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Off-Broadway: The Beautiful Lady (La Mama); Morning//Mourning (HERE); Oratorio For Living Things (Ars Nova); Freestyle Love Supreme (Ars Nova); In The Green (LCT3, Lortel Award nomination); The Lucky Ones (Ars Nova); Hadestown (NYTW); In Love With Jobim (York Theatre). Regional: Cowboy Bob (Alley Theatre); The Tattooed Lady (Philadelphia Theatre Company), Life After (Goodman Theatre), A Crossing (Barrington Stage Company), Moby-Dick (A.R.T.), The Great Comet of 1812 (A.R.T.), Prometheus Bound (A.R.T.), Evita, West Side Story, The Sound of Music. Concerts: Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Joe’s Pub, 54 Below. Film: The Kitchen.



(Director) is honored and thankful to collaborate on this remarkable evening of Peter Foley’s music with Prospect Theater Company and Peter Foley Music Project. Directing credits: numerous concerts featuring the American Pops Orchestra (PBS/Nouveau Productions). Associate Directing: POTUS… (Broadway), An Evening with Julianne Hough (TodayTix/Paradise Club), Harry Potter Yule Ball Celebration (Fever). Select Broadway/NY performing credits: War Horse, Big Fish, Something Rotten!, The Merry Widow, Beast in the Jungle. Ms. Hofmann is also an Etch A Sketch artist, @etchysketchyart. Thank you to Cara Reichel, Kate Chisholm, Rob Berman, Karin Kawamoto, and husband Joseph Selvidio.



(Performer) is thrilled to be performing at Symphony Space, especially the music of a fellow Yalie. He is currently on Broadway in ALW's Bad Cinderella (Prince Sebastian u/s). Broadway: The Book of Mormon. Tours: …Mormon (Swing / Dance Captain) and Disney's The Little Mermaid (Flounder). Regional: Goodspeed (Billy u/s, 42nd Street), Muny, Paper Mill, Theatre Aspen (Link, Hairspray), Casa Mañana (Doody, Grease), and Riverside Theater (Tulsa, Gypsy). A proud graduate of Yale, Christian traveled with The Whiffenpoofs, the world's oldest collegiate a cappella group. He traveled to 28 countries and sang for Dame Angela Lansbury, John Kerry, Julie Andrews, PM Justin Trudeau, and Hillary Clinton. Gratitude to my professors, especially Joel and Annette. Happy Birthday to you, Nicky.



(Performer) is a singer and actor known for his performances across a wide range of genres—from classical to musical theater, pop, and jazz. Praised as a “sweet-voiced” tenor by the New York Times' Anthony Tommasini, Michael has performed across the US and in 37 countries, recorded for film and television, and frequently appears in theatrical productions and concerts. Notable appearances include Joanna Gleason's Out of the Eclipse (NYC, CT, CA) and Paulo K. Tiról's On This Side of the World (Access Theater, Prospect Theater, National Alliance for Musical Theatre). Film/TV credits include How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Universal) and “Glee” (FOX). BA, Yale; MM, Carnegie Mellon University School of Music.



(Performer) is a Helen Hayes Award-nominated actor and musician based in NYC. David appeared Off-Broadway in Bob Marley's Three Little Birds; regional credits include Ford's Theatre, Signature Theatre, Studio Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Olney Theatre Center, Adirondack Theatre Festival, and Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, among others. David's YouTube channel showcases music videos featuring his arrangements and covers of pop and Broadway songs. With over 15K subscribers and over 4M views, his work has been praised by Playbill, Broadway.com, and composer/lyricist, Stephen Schwartz. David freelances as a musician, producer, and interior designer. He performs with Bachelors of Broadway, The Boy Band Project, and the award-winning a cappella trio, Iris, and he has been a soloist for symphonies nationwide.



(Performer) is an award-winning actor and singer, based in New York City. Graham began performing in his hometown of San Diego, appearing with the San Diego Comic Opera, and San Diego Symphony. He earned a BA in Theater at Yale University and sang with the Yale Whiffenpoofs. In 2011, Graham won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble for his performance in In Transit Off-Broadway at Primary Stages. Broadway: Beetlejuice. Off-Broadway: Peter and the Starcatcher, The Robber Bridegroom, In Transit. Regional: Roundabout, Cleveland Playhouse, Paper Mill, La Jolla Playhouse, NY City Opera. Television: “Gotham”, “Search Party”.





ABOUT THE Peter Foley MUSIC PROJECT



THE Peter Foley MUSIC PROJECT is a 501c3 charitable foundation whose mission is to further the artistic legacy of composer/lyricist Peter Foley (1967-2021) through promoting and supporting performance, recording, and publication of his works. www.peterfoleymusic.org.





ABOUT PROSPECT THEATER COMPANY



Prospect Theater Company is dedicated to fostering and showcasing today's new voices shaping tomorrow's musicals. Over two decades, the company has premiered more than 35 musicals in New York City, in addition to new plays and numerous re-inventions of classic works. Reflecting its investment in the future of the field, Prospect leads a variety of developmental initiatives: including an annual Musical Theater Lab for emerging writers, and the IGNITE Series of new musical theater in concert. In 2020, Prospect launched the VISION Series of original music-theater works on film, created for online streaming. In recognition of its enterprising and risk-taking new musical theater, the company has received an OBIE Award grant, and its role as a community anchor for emerging artists that strengthens the quality, diversity, and dynamism of American theater was honored by the American Theatre Wing.



Up next at Prospect Theater is the New York premiere of the award-winning, indie-rock musical Lizard Boy, with book, music and lyrics by Justin Huertas and directed by Brandon Ivie. Recently, Prospect produced the musical song-cycle Notes From Now – Songs of Resilience & Renewal (2022) featuring a lineup of newly-commissioned original songs created by 21 of today’s brightest musical theater writers. Previously, Prospect produced the Drama Desk Award-nominated Einstein’s Dreams (2019) by Joanne Sydney Lessner & Joshua Rosenblum, adapted from the novel by Alan Lightman, and the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-nominated The Hello Girls (2018), by company founding artists Peter Mills & Cara Reichel. Both of these shows ran Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theaters and have original cast albums available from Broadway Records. Other notable productions include: Kerrigan & Lowdermilk's The Mad Ones (2017); Ryan Scott Oliver and Hunter Foster's Jasper in Deadland (2014); the Drama Desk nominated Tamar of the River (2013) by Joshua H. Cohen and Marisa Michelson; Carner & Gregor's Unlock'd (2013); Gordon Greenberg's revisal of Working (Drama Desk Award, Outstanding Ensemble, 2012) including new songs by Lin Manuel Miranda; and Elizabeth Lucas' re-imagining of Guettel's Myths and Hymns (2012).

