Maria Koronellou's Psychological One-Act DELETE ME To Make NYC Debut At The Circle Theater Festival

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Delete Me an original psychological one-act play written by Maria Koronellou and directed by Valentina Piombi, will premiere at AMT Theater in New York City as part of the Circle Theater Festival, beginning October 28, 2026.

Delete Me is a psychological drama exploring love, loneliness, memory, and the fragile line between reality and illusion. Blending tenderness with psychological tension, Delete Me draws audiences into a world where love, happiness and reality may not be exactly what they seem. The production features Maria Koronellou as Emily, Michael Sayfou as Elliot and Valentina Piombi as Alice.

ABOUT MARIA KORONELLOU

Maria Koronellou is a Greek-born actress, writer and producer. She's drawn to character - driven stories that explore complex relationships, emotional vulnerability, and the tension between perception and reality. Her recent work includes writing, producing and starring in the short film Still Here. With Delete me, Koronellou continues to expand her work as both a performer and creator of original, character - driven stories.

The production October 28, 2026 at AMT Theatre in New York and plays six performances through November 15, 2026, as part of the Circle Theater Festival. Use the code DeleteMe when purchasing tickets to support the production.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 27 Days 14 Hrs 21 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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