Maria Koronellou's Psychological One-Act DELETE ME To Make NYC Debut At The Circle Theater Festival
Performances begin on October 28.
Delete Me an original psychological one-act play written by Maria Koronellou and directed by Valentina Piombi, will premiere at AMT Theater in New York City as part of the Circle Theater Festival, beginning October 28, 2026.
Delete Me is a psychological drama exploring love, loneliness, memory, and the fragile line between reality and illusion. Blending tenderness with psychological tension, Delete Me draws audiences into a world where love, happiness and reality may not be exactly what they seem. The production features Maria Koronellou as Emily, Michael Sayfou as Elliot and Valentina Piombi as Alice.
ABOUT MARIA KORONELLOU
Maria Koronellou is a Greek-born actress, writer and producer. She's drawn to character - driven stories that explore complex relationships, emotional vulnerability, and the tension between perception and reality. Her recent work includes writing, producing and starring in the short film Still Here. With Delete me, Koronellou continues to expand her work as both a performer and creator of original, character - driven stories.
The production October 28, 2026 at AMT Theatre in New York and plays six performances through November 15, 2026, as part of the Circle Theater Festival. Use the code DeleteMe when purchasing tickets to support the production.
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