Maria Caruso's METAMORPHOSIS & REARVIEW MIRROR Are Bringing Indoor Dance Back To NYC

M-Train Productions, the producing arm of the Pittsburgh based dance organization Bodiography, today announced that it will present two of the first new indoor, limited-engagement dance productions to premiere in New York City since the Covid-19 pandemic forced the closure of performance venues across the city in March 2020.

Under the artistic direction of solo dance artist Maria Angelica Caruso, the company will present the poignant, critically acclaimed solo performance Metamorphosis and a vibrant, upbeat 80s dance revue Rearview Mirror, in repertory, Off-Broadway at The Theater Center and Actors Temple Theatres. Mrs. Caruso will be performing in both shows, on the same night, at these two different theaters - a significant undertaking as theater returns to the city.

Metamorphosis will open at Actors Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street) on Thursday, June 3rd with performances on Thursday and Friday evenings at 7pm through August.

Rearview Mirror begins performances on Friday, June 4th in the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street, 3rd floor), with performances on Fridays at 9:30pm and Saturdays at 5pm.

Both theaters are opening at 33% limited capacity (66 audience members per show, per performance) with numerous safety procedures and policies in place - including mandatory mask wearing, socially distanced seating, hand sanitizing stations, contactless ticketing and enhanced cleaning practices.

Metamorphosis is a solo dance performance spotlights the emotional journey through life's many transitions, and is based on Ms. Caruso's own experiences, but poignantly reflects the many shared emotions of our collective human experience over past year - as the pandemic swept through our lives and across the globe. Audiences are immersed in drastic emotional shifts through a series of costume changes into various colored dresses as a metaphor for turning points in the character's journey. Caruso, a critically acclaimed solo artist acknowledged for her interpretation of Martha Graham's iconic solo, Lamentations, as a rival performance to the original performed by the Mother of Modern Dance, she has traveled the world performing a vast collection of works by esteemed choreographers as well as her own work. Ms. Caruso developed Metamorphosis as a personal reflection of her many years of experience and has performed the piece on five continents - but only once in the United States, on February 28, 2020 - just weeks before the pandemic was officially declared in the United States. The production has been hailed as one of Caruso's greatest solo creations to date, having premiered at Israel's Karmiel Dance Festival in 2018.

Showcasing a drastic shift from a poignant theatrical work, she will also star in her uplifting and charismatic 80's dance revue, Rearview Mirror. Journeying through the best sounds of the 1980s with Caruso and her company artists from Bodiography, audiences will enjoy a decade of iconic sounds as they come to life in a dance landscape that looks and feels like watching MTV for the first time. With vintage costumes, selected to emphasize and emanate the musical artists and their visions for their music videos, Caruso will transport you to another realm of pleasure through a powerful and entertaining performance of dance and athleticism.

Rearview Mirror features Maria Caruso, Elektra Davis, Carolina Giansante, Derrick Izumi, Isaac Ray, Renee Simeone, and Kaylin Treese - all of whom have been fully vaccinated.

The creative team is comprised of Brant T. Murray (Lighting Design) Erika Amemiya (Production Assistant) and Maria Caruso (Creator, Choreographer, Costume Designer, Performer).

The Theater Center has newly updated air filtration system - the same system utilized by NASA and hospitals across the country.

Learn more at www.rearviewmirrordance.com.