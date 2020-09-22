Margo Seibert Talks 'Racket' and More With Jonathan Bernstein

Margo is best known for her critically acclaimed performance as Adrian in the Broadway musical Rocky.

This Wednesday, September 23rd at 7pm Eastern, join The Performing Arts Project (TPAP) Artistic Director Jonathan Bernstein live in conversation with faculty member Margo Seibert about creating her nonprofit Racket, an organization dedicated to eliminating period shame and helping people at an economic disadvantage gain access to menstrual hygiene products. To sign up to participate in this important conversation, click here.

In addition to her prolific theatrical career - Margo is perhaps best known for her critically acclaimed performance as Adrian in the Broadway musical Rocky - Margo is also the co-founder of the organization Racket. The goal of the organization is to make as much noise about periods as it takes to normalize the conversation and draw attention to under-prioritized menstrual hygiene needs. Since its inception, Margo has collected hundreds of thousands of menstrual hygiene products for transient menstruators in need, and helped eliminate the tax on those products in NY State. Jonathan interviews Margo on how she accomplished just that as part of TPAP's Sound On initiative. #TPAPSoundOnFor

This fall, through their Sound On initiative, TPAP is providing space and encouragement for members of the community to start new projects to benefit causes, communities, and issues they care about. To see a full list of ongoing projects that support nonprofit organizations like Be An Arts Hero, Broadway Advocacy Coalition, Showing Up For Racial Justice, and more, click here. And save the date of October 4th for a one-of-a-kind day of classes called "Choose-a-palooza" taught by one-of-a-kind TPAP faculty members Ato Blankson-Wood, Nick Blaemire, and Madeline Smith with profits going to benefit TPAP's BIPOC Scholarship Fund.

For more information on Sound On, Choose-a-palooza, and The Performing Arts Project, visit performingartsproject.com.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You