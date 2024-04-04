Manhattan Theatre Club to Present Spring Gala 2024 in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Manhattan Theatre Club will present its annual Spring Gala on Monday, May 20 at Cipriani 42nd Street.

The Gala will feature to-be-announced performances by the casts of many of the most acclaimed musicals on Broadway.

The Spring Gala begins with cocktails at 7:00pm, followed by dinner and the gala performance. The funds raised by this spectacular event will help Manhattan Theatre Club, one of America’s preeminent not-for-profit theatres, continue to develop and produce the highest quality of new work for the stage like this season’s Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Poor Yella Rednecks, Prayer for the French Republic, Brooklyn Laundry and Mary Jane, as well help fund its robust Artistic Development program and MTC Education, which brings the power of live theatre into the lives of learners of all ages.

Individual tickets for MTC’s Spring Gala, including cocktails, dinner, and the show, are available for $6,000, $4,000, and $3,000. Tables of 10 are also available for $60,000, $40,000, and $30,000. Tickets can be purchased online at manhattantheatreclub.com/events/spring-gala-2024 or by calling (212)-399-3000 ext. 4147.

The Spring Gala creative team includes Jason Michael Webb (music director), Joel Shier (lighting design), Leon Rothenberg (sound design); and James FitzSimmons and Jereme Kyle Lewis (stage managers).

The 2022-23 season marked Lynne Meadow’s 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club. Meadow was joined in summer 2023 by Chris Jennings, MTC’s new Executive Director. MTC’s mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented over five decades of award-winning theatrical productions, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most promising new as well as seasoned, accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Since 1989, MTC Education, which uses the power of live theatre and playwriting to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives, has also been an important corollary to MTC’s work, reaching thousands of students and educators worldwide each season.

Since its beginnings on East 73rd Street in New York City, MTC has grown from a small off-off-Broadway Showcase Theatre into one of the country’s most prestigious and award-winning producing companies, creating over 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres. MTC productions have earned 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards amongst many other honors. MTC has homes on Broadway at its Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and Off-Broadway at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). MTC is an anti-racist organization that respects and honors all voices, and upholds the values of community and equity. For more information, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.