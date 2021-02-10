Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mandy Patinkin & More Celebrate Debbie Friedman With 92Y Event

The celebration also includes Debbie’s sister Cheryl Friedman, Rabbi Peter Rubinstein, Rabbi Dan Freelander and Cantor Jeff Klepper, and more.

Feb. 10, 2021  

Debbie Friedman's music continues to play a vital role in inspiring Jews to sing out all over the world. This February 23rd - which would have been her 70th birthday - 92Y, with the help of some of Debbie Friedman's closest colleagues and friends, come together to host a night of conversation about Debbie's life, music, and legacy. Mandy Patinkin joins as a special guest, discussing his close friendship with Debbie, who helped his son with bar mitzvah prep and served as cantor at the service.

The celebration also includes Debbie's sister Cheryl Friedman, Rabbi Peter Rubinstein, Rabbi Dan Freelander and Cantor Jeff Klepper, Merri and Rabbi Ramie Arian, Douglas Mishkin, Josh Nelson, Julie Silver, Elana Arian, and Peri Smilow. Longtime 92Y host and one-time Kutz Camp song leader Budd Mishkin serves as host.

The event is free with registration: https://www.92y.org/event/debbie-friedman

Debbie Friedman appeared at 92Y in 2007 at the Oyhoo Jewish Music and Heritage Festival, singing "Sabbath Prayer" from Fiddler on the Roof. To see the video click here.


