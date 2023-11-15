Major Attaway, Bryonha Marie Parham, and Kevin Massey Will Lead Concert of New Musical GOLDEN

The new musical GOLDEN will have a concert on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00pm at Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave). The performance stars Major Attaway (Disney’s Aladdin), Bryonha Marie Parham (A Commercial Jingle For Regina Comet, Prince of Broadway), and Kevin Massey (Wicked, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), with additional casting to be announced. Tickets are $28-48 and available by visiting Click Here.

The stars are vanishing from the night sky, a new evil is growing in the Western Wood, and nineteen-year-old Alexa finds herself on a journey to reconcile the grief of her past with the promise of her future. In this contemporary reimagining of Rumplestiltskin by the Brothers' Grimm, the fate of a magical kingdom is thrown into turmoil. Only by finding the courage to believe and share that belief with those around her does our heroine stand a chance of saving the day and, just maybe, finding her way home.

GOLDEN features music and lyrics by John Hodges and Geordy Wells, a book by Francesca Peppiatt with Whit Cook, and is directed by Madsie Flynn with music direction from Robert Frost, and production stage management Kara Kaufman. Mat Lipscomb produces, Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott serve as executive producers, ShowTown Theatricals is the general manager.

For tickets, visit Click Here. For more information on GOLDEN, visit GoldenTheMusical.com.