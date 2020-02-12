Maggie McDowell, Matthew Schatz and More to Star in LOVE QUIRKS; Complete Casting Announced

Love Quirks, a Musical Fable Based on Actual Events, has announced the complete cast for the premiere Off-Broadway production which will begin previews at St. Luke's on Friday, Feb 28th.

The ensemble cast will feature Maggie McDowell (Broadway's Disaster, Kinky Boots) as Lili, Matthew Schatz (Off-Broadway's Heathers: The Musical) as Chris, Lauren Testerman as Stephanie, and Erin Lamar as Ryan. Dylan Hartwell and Rori Nogee will serve as the show's understudies.

Love Quirks is a new musical fable based on actual events as a group of thirty-somethings explore the bizarre tribulations of love, friendship, and all the blurry lines in-between. They are four broken hearts who must face the past and look to the future, as they march into the strange and often hilarious world of love on the island of Manhattan. What they find is never what they expect, and they must face up to their own Love Quirks to move forward.

Love Quirks features an original score of quirky, neurotic, and poignant songs by composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh and a script by Mark Childers filled with laughter, pathos, and lots of sexual tension.

Composer Seth Bisen-Hersh is an award winning composer/lyricist best known for his musicals The Diamond as Big as the Ritz, More to Love (2014 winner "best lyrics" West Village Music Theatre Festival), Stanley's Party (Manhattan Children's Theater, 2010), The Spickner Spin (2004 Audience Favorite Award winner - NYC Fringe), and Meaningless Sex (2003 Audience Favorite Award winner - NYC Fringe). Bookwriter Mark Childers wrote the book for the musical The Kid From Brooklyn: The Danny Kaye Story which toured regionally for two years. The production will be directed by Brian Childers, a Helen Hayes Award winning actor who previously directed Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice. Music direction is provided by Austin Nuckols and the production stage manager is Brent Michael Jones. The show's producer/general manager is Tom D'Angora

Love Quirks begins previews at St Luke's Theatre on Friday, Feb 28th with an official opening set for March 16th. The show will play Mondays and Fridays at 8:15pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. St Luke's Theatre is located at 307 W 46th St (8th Ave).





