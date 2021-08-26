Maeve Spain's A SEAT ON THE BUS Will Premiere on The Open-Door Playhouse Podcast Next Month

Open-Door Playhouse will present the audio play of A Seat on The Bus, written by Maeve Spain and directed by Gary Reed. The production will premiere on Wednesday September 29 on the Open-Door Playhouse Podcast, www.opendoorplayhouse.org. The podcast is FREE to listen and download, but your tax-deductible donations are greatly appreciated. Please visit www.opendoorplayhouse.org/donate to contribute. The performance will run approximately 15 minutes, with no intermission.

Two icons from the turbulent 1960's share a brief ride on a New York City bus. Along their journey they realize some of their beliefs and judgements have stood the test of time, while others now reflect those they fought against.

The cast will feature Bonnie Baily-Reed as Nell and Goreti da Silva as Alice. This episode of the Open-Door Podcast was recorded at Oak House Recording Studio in Pasadena, CA with Sound Engineer David Peters.

Maeve Spain (Playwright) Along with listening to wonderful radio plays, performing in children's musical theatre was a saving grace of Maeve's early years. Her musical interests lead her to jazz, and as a singer and group leader, she performed in clubs around New England for many years. Her singing and performance interests focused on the interpretive aspects of songs, searching for the story and emotion equal to the musicality. In the 90's she was chosen as a cabaret fellow of the Eugene O'Neill Theatre in Waterford CT. Maeve was one of the founding members of The Boston Association of Cabaret Artists. She is proud to be a member of The Actors Studio of Newburyport MA, and since her recent retirement from her psychotherapy and nursing practice, there is more room in her life for her writing, poetry, and of course plays. A Seat on The Bus is her second play.

The Open-Door Playhouse is a podcast that supports new and emerging writers by producing plays in the style of the live Radio Plays popular in the 1940s & 50s. Open-Door Playhouse is hosted by playwright and producer Bernadette Armstrong who conceived of the podcast after her most recent project was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since September the podcast has presented over 36 new plays by emerging playwrights from all over the country and has been downloaded over 2,500 times. www.opendoorplayhouse.org