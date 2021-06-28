Mac Rogers and Jordana Williams to Present THE EARTH MOVES

Gideon Media will premiere The Earth Moves, a dark apocalyptic comedy written by audio-fiction juggernaut and celebrated playwright Mac Rogers with acclaimed director Jordana Williams. The play will premiere in two parts on Friday, August 13 and Friday, August 20. This new audio play will be free on-demand to listeners across listening platforms where podcasts may be found, with distribution from public media organization PRX.

Long-time listener Leo Short finally has the undivided attention of his favorite shock jock Brent Ziff. "This is gonna sound funny," Leo cautions, but it really isn't. Doubled over with pain in a Casper, WY, bathroom, he foretells events as catastrophic as they are implausible. Brent humors the poor chump for some yuks... until the news reports start trickling in. The phone lines are lighting up, the earth is moving like it never has before, and there isn't much time for these two jackasses to make a plan. The Earth Moves is a real-time dark comedy about how even the most unwanted schmuck can still make waves.

Starring Abe Goldfarb (Beetlejuice on Broadway) as Leo Short and Brian Silliman (High Fidelity on Hulu) as Brent Ziff with Sound Design by Cara Ehlenfeldt (Phoebe Reads A Mystery from the producers of Criminal).

Mac Rogers (Playwright) is an award-winning audio dramatist and playwright. His podcasts Steal The Stars, The Message, and LifeAfter have been downloaded over 10 million times. He has also written for prominent fiction podcasts like The Truth, Tumanbay, Arden, and Alba Salix, Royal Physician, as well as an episode of Torchwood for Big Finish. His stage plays include The Honeycomb Trilogy (three-time New York Times Critics Pick), Universal Robots, Viral, and God of Obsidian. His audio dramas and plays have earned acclaim from The New York Times, The Guardian, The Atlantic, Vanity Fair, Fangoria, io9, and many others.

Jordana Williams (Director) specializes in grounding fantastical events in a living, breathing, emotional reality. She is the director of Give Me Away, Steal the Stars, The Earth Moves, God of Obsidian, Out of Sight, and several other forthcoming fiction podcasts. Before moving into audio, she directed numerous critically acclaimed plays, including The Honeycomb Trilogy, Universal Robots, Viral, Frankenstein Upstairs, Asymmetric, Almelem, Alexandria, The Particulars, and Kill Shakespeare.

Gideon Media proudly brings the award-winning theatre tradition of Gideon Productions to audio, crafting gripping productions that explore human grace and darkness through the kaleidoscope of popular genre forms. Gideon Media draws on its founders' two-decade record of acclaimed onstage storytelling to meticulously craft new audio series that use thrilling entertainment as a delivery system for challenging stories that take on religion, sexuality, politics, culture, and the often strange bonds that tie people together in a rapidly changing world. Gideon Media's debut production, Steal The Stars, was downloaded over two million times and was an Audie Awards Finalist for Best Audio Drama. Gideon Media is represented by CAA, Circle Of Confusion, and Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams, & Shepherd. www.gideon-media.com