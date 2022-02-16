Ma-Yi's THE CHINESE LADY to Begin Previews Next Week at The Public

Ma-Yi Theater Company and The Public Theater will begin performances for the upcoming presentation of THE CHINESE LADY, written by Lloyd Suh and directed by Obie Award-winning Ralph B. Peña. THE CHINESE LADY will begin performances in The Public's Shiva Theater with a Joe Papp Free Performance on Wednesday, February 23 and will run through Sunday, March 27. The official press opening is on Tuesday, March 8.

The full cast includes Daniel K. Isaac (Atung) and Shannon Tyo (Afong Moy). Both are reprising their roles from the 2018 Ma-Yi Theater Company production at Beckett Theater (Theater Row). During select performances, Cindy Im will play Afong Moy and Jon Norman Schneider will play Atung. Visit publictheater.org for the performance calendar and more details.

Inspired by the true story of the first Chinese woman to step foot in America, Lloyd Suh's critically-acclaimed play, THE CHINESE LADY, is a tale of dark poetic whimsy and a unique portrait of the United States as seen through the eyes of a young Chinese girl. In 1834, 16-year-old Afong Moy sailed into New York Harbor and was immediately put on display for a paying public who were mesmerized by her exotic ways and horrified by her tiny bound feet. As audiences follow Moy's travels through America as a living exhibit for decades, THE CHINESE LADY shares her impressions of a young country struggling with how to define itself.

THE CHINESE LADY will feature scenic design by Junghyun Georgia Lee, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang and Elizabeth Mak, sound design and original music and composition by Fabian Obispo, and projection design by Shawn Duan. Maggie Manzano will serve as production stage manager and Brody Thrash as stage manager.

This production marks the second collaborative production between Ma-Yi Theater Company and The Public Theater, following a successful run of Teenage Dick by Mike Lew in 2018. The Public is proud to be presenting this important story onstage and continues to honor and celebrate Ma-Yi's important mission of providing a home for Asian American artists, while producing theater that breaks boundaries.

