Ma-Yi Theater Company Streams THE ROMANCE OF MAGNO RUBIO

Ma-Yi Theater Company has announced that its historic production of Lonnie Carter's The Romance of Magno Rubio is currently streaming online through June 4, 2020, only. The production was the winner of 8 Obie Awards in 2003. The production toured to the Philippines where it was filmed before a live audience in July 2003. Please visit ma-yitheatre.org to view the production.



Set in the central valleys of California in the 1930s, The Romance of Magno Rubio focuses on Magno Rubio, an illiterate Filipino farm worker and his pen-pal courtship with Clarabelle, a white woman from Arkansas who advertises in the back pages of a "lonely hearts" magazine. Believing he's found the woman of his dreams, Magno fantasizes about their life together, only to soon realize that reality and dreams do not always align.

The cast for The Romance of Magno Rubio includes Arthur Acuña, Antonio Del Rosario, Ramon De Ocampo, Ron Domingo, and Jojo Gonzalez.



Written by Lonnie Carter and directed by Loy Arcenas, The Romance of Magno Rubio is based on a short story by Carlos Bulosan. It features original Filipino text by Ralph B. Peña and original music by Fabian Obispo. The creative team includes Loy Arcenas (Scenic & Costume Design), James Vermuelen (Lighting Design), Fabian Obispo (Sound Design), Kristin Jackson (Movement Coach), and Cristina Sison (Production Stage Manager).



The Romance of Magno Rubio was filmed in July 2003 by Francisco Aliwalas at The Cultural Center of the Philippines in Manila before a live audience, for the Sangandaan Festival. It was presented with support from the Asian Cultural Council.

Please visit ma-yitheatre.org for more information.

