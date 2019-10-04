MUMMENSCHANZ Makes New Victory Debut With RE:PLAY

The masked mimics of MUMMENSCHANZ make their New Victory debut with RE:PLAY. Inspiring audiences across five continents for nearly five decades and three years on Broadway, the "Musicians of Silence" will surprise you with each artful scene. A playful production of timeless vignettes, RE:PLAY comes to the New Victory Theater on November 15 and runs until December 1, 2019.

The internationally renowned Swiss troupe uses physical theater, oversized props and masks to create visually stunning stories in a show that is quintessential MUMMENSCHANZ. Their renowned stage craft has been devotedly admired by audiences and critics alike. "My inner kid seldom stopped grinning" (Ken Jaworowski, New York Times).

Formed by founding members Andres Bossard, Floriana Frassetto and Bernie Schürch in 1972, MUMMENSCHANZpioneered contemporary mask theater. Their groundbreaking techniques earned them a three year run on Broadway and appearances on Sesame Street, The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and The Muppet Show. MUMMENSCHANZ won the Swiss Award in 2011 for their 40a?-ʰ Anniversary and recognition of their contribution to both national and international culture.

Floriana Frassetto is the Artistic Director / Creator, Marc Reinhardt is the Managing Director and Eric Sauge is the Technical Director. Thecast includes Floriana Frassetto, Christa Barrett, Sara Francesca Hermann, Kevin Blaser and Oliver Pfulg.

Learn more about RE:PLAYat NewVictory.org. Full-price tickets for RE:PLAYstart at $17. Tickets are available online (http://www.newvictory.org/boxoffice) and by phone (646.223.3010).

To purchase tickets in person, the New Victory box office is located at 209 West 42nd Street (between 7th / 8th Avenues). Box office hours are Sunday & Monday from 11am-5pm and Tuesday through Saturday from 12pm-7pm.





