MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT to Extend Run Off-Broadway
Performances will now run through November 29, 2026.
MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT will present a one week extension at Vineyard Theatre Off-Broadway through November 29, 2026. MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT is co-written by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney and Tony Award nominee Tina Landau. Landau also directs.
Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood stars as Terence Alan Smith/Joan Jett Blakk. In addition to Blankson-Wood, the cast includes Nic Ashe, Tony Award nominee Gideon Glick, Kelvin Moon Loh, Sawyer Smith and Adina Verson. Polanco Jones Jr. is Understudy for Terence Alan Smith / Joan Jett Blakk.
Introducing Joan Jett Blakk—the first (and only) Black Drag Queen Candidate for President of the United States of America. It's the early 90s, the height of the AIDS epidemic, and Joan and the newly formed Queer Nation Chicago set off on an exhilarating and dangerous journey to drag queer politics out of the closet—and onto the floor of the DNC. Inspired—but not bound—by the true story of drag performer and activist Terence Alan Smith, MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT is a joyous stampede through urgent and unfinished business.
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