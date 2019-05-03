MIDNIGHT STREET Begins Previews Off-Broadway May 29th

MC Theatrical Productions today announced that it will present MIDNIGHT STREET, a dramatic new musical written and directed by Arnold L. Cohen, with music direction by Matt Castle, May 29th - June 22nd at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). The official opening will be on Wednesday, June 5th at 7PM.



In MIDNIGHT STREET, amid the dark and dangerous underbelly of the city, a trio plays out a seductive and lethal turf war against a vivid musical landscape.



The cast of MIDNIGHT STREET features Emily Afton, Rafael Jordan and Lenny Wolpe.



Arnold Cohen's Come Light My Cigarette and The Death of the Moon were produced Off-Broadway in 2017. He holds a Bachelors and Masters in English Literature from New York University and studied music composition at Julliard.



Emily Afton's Broadway credits include Amélie and Hair. First National Tours: Hair, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, I Love a Piano. Off-Broadway: Standard Time. Regional: Amélie (CTG); Waitress (ART); A Funny Thing...Forum, 42nd Street (Goodspeed Opera House); Smokey Joe's Café (Stages St. Louis); Oliver! (Arrow Rock Lyceum). When she's not doing theatre she performs nationally with 90s party band Saved by the 90s and Disney rock band The Little Mermen. BFA Emerson College.



Rafael Jordan's New York stage credits include Caesar and Cleopatra (Clurman Theatre) Uncle Tom's Cabin (Metropolitan Playhouse); Thunder Above, Deeps Below by A. Rey Pamatmat (Second Generation). Regional: King Charles III (Shakespeare Theatre of DC/Seattle Rep/ACT); Shakespeare in Love - Will (Seattle Shakespeare). King Lear - Edgar (California Shakespeare Theatre); runboyrun by Mfoniso Udofia (Magic Theatre). 365 Days/365 Plays (Actors Theatre of Louisville). TV/Film: Godfather of Harlem (ABC Studios) Christmas Eve (short, Amazon Prime). Rafael is co-creator of webseries hashtagtheshow. MFA, American Conservatory Theatre.



Lenny Wolpe's Broadway credits include Bullets Over Broadway, Wicked, Drowsy Chaperone, Sound of Music, Mayor, Into the Light, Copperfield, and Onward Victoria. Off-Broadway: Heartbreak House, Marry Harry, Old Jews Telling Jokes, Radio City Spring Spectacular, Company. National Tours: Wicked, Little Shop, Guys & Dolls, Forum, South Pacific. Regional: Papermill, Asolo Rep, Goodspeed, St Louis Rep, McCarter, Westport, Pasadena, Barington, KC Rep, DTC, MUNY, Cape Playhouse, Bucks County, TUTS, Sacramento, Pgh CLO, Denver Center, Hollywood Bowl. TV: Guest star nearly 100 shows from ER, LA Law, to Golden Girls, Chapelle's Show & The Good Fight.



Musical Director Matt Castle's credits include over 90 new musicals at Sundance, NYU, Playwrights Horizons, Disney Cruise Line, Musical Theatre Factory, Page 73, Weston, Pittsburgh CLO, O'Neill Center, Signature, Goodspeed, York Theatre, Barrington, NYMF, CAP21. Highlights: Into the Woods (McCarter, Old Globe, Roundabout, NETworks), The Last Five Years (ACT), Once Upon a Mattress (Transport Group), Indian Joe (Goodspeed), Found (Atlantic, Philadelphia). Actor/musician: 2007 Broadway revival of Company; original off-Broadway casts of Musical of Musicals, Enter Laughing and LingoLand.



CESA Entertainment (Executive Producer) is a Broadway producing & general management company that's past projects include: Pippin (Tony Award), Colin Quinn Long Story Short (directed by Jerry Seinfeld), Carrie Fisher's Wishful Drinking, Kiki & Herb: Alive on Broadway (Tony Award nom), Lombardi, Godspell. West End: Hair. Off-Broadway producing and general management: Nothing to Hide (directed by Neil Patrick Harris), Bullet for Adolf (written & directed by Woody Harrelson).



The MIDNIGHT STREET creative team includes Assistant Director Jillian Louis, Scenic and Costume Designer Craig Napoliello, Lighting Designer Ross Graham, and Sound Designer & Production Management by FIVE OHM. The Company Manager is Diane Alianiello. The Production Stage Manager is Christine Catti, the Assistant Stage Manager is Angie Perez. Casting is by Howie Cherpakov, C.S.A..



Performances of MIDNIGHT STREET are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm and Sundays at 3pm.



Tickets are $49.25 (inclusive of $2.25 facility fee) and can be purchased at www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/Midnight-Street/Overview?&aid=ven000193900





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You