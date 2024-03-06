MESSY WHITE GAYS Will Hold Four Public Readings In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fabulous Invalid has announced that Messy White Gays, a new play written by Drew Droege, will have a four performance public reading at the SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street) Sunday, April 7 at 7pm, Monday, April 8 at 7pm and 9pm, and Tuesday, April 9 at 7pm.

Sunday morning. Hell's Kitchen. Brecken and Caden have just murdered their throuple-mate and stuffed him into a Jonathan Adler credenza. Unfortunately, they've invited friends over for brunch. Feel bad for them! They're MESSY WHITE GAYS!

The cast will include Drew Droege, Eric Patrick Harper, Max Jenkins, Matthew Wilkas, and Pete Zias.

Tickets for Messy White Gays, ranging from $30-45, are now available. For additional information, please visit www.messywhitegays.com.

BIOGRAPHIES

Drew Droege (Playwright/Karl) has appeared Off-Broadway in Titanique and his solo shows, Happy Birthday Doug and Bright Colors And Bold Patterns, for which he received Outstanding Performance at Outfest film festival (both shows streaming on BroadwayHD). He's best known for his Chloe Sevigny parody videos (featured in

Entertainment Weekly, The Advocate, TimeOut New York, Out magazine's Out 100, a Marc Jacobs campaign, and HBO's doc “Wig”) and performs regularly in Los Angeles with The Groundlings, “The Golden Girlz Live”, and Celebration Theatre (including starring in Charles Busch's Die Mommie Die! at Kirk Douglas Theatre). He has written for Netflix's “AJ And The Queen” and “Big Mouth”. His recent film/tv credits include “Bob's Burgers”, “Search Party”, “The Goldbergs”, Fool's Paradise, Me Time, “The Great North”, “Your Honor”, “Drunk History”, Logo's “Cocktails & Classics”, “Heathers” and Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film Queer.

Eric Patrick Harper (Addison) NY Theater: MPSD (Ensemble Studio Theatre), Funnyhouse... (Lenfest Center for the Arts, dir. Jeffrey Page), Hamlet (The Drilling Company). Regional: A Bright New Boise (Dezart Performs), Jack Craddock is Having a Party (Moving Arts Theatre - Los Angeles), The Taming of the Shrew, Macbeth (Mainestage Shakespeare), 40 Days by Laura Eason (World Premiere). TV/Film: “American Rust” (Amazon Prime), “Bosch: Legacy” (Freevee), “Madame Secretary” (CBS), Nora Highland (Newfest Official Selection and Gold Derby Winner.) Readings/Workshops with: The Signature Theatre, The Drama League, Page 73, EST, and Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company. Training: The Juilliard School. ericpharper.com @ericpharper

Max Jenkins (Caden) starred in Which Way To The Stage by Ana Nogueira at MCC Theater. Netflix: “Dead To Me” (SAG nomination), “Social Distance,” Ryan O'Connell's “Special.” Other TV: “Life and Beth” on Hulu, “High Maintenance” on HBO, “The Mysteries of Laura” on NBC. Max co-wrote and co-starred in Unnatural Acts at Classic Stage Company (Drama Desk nomination). Soon to be seen in “Dead Boy Detectives” on Netflix.

Matthew Wilkas (Brecken) is an award-winning actor and writer, currently starring alongside Marcia Gay Harden in “So Help Me Todd” on CBS. You can also catch him on RuPaul and Michael Patrick King's “AJ & The Queen” as well as “Bonding”, both on Netflix. Other TV/film credits include Gayby, “Modern Family”, “Looking”, “And Just Like That”, Bros and Top Five. On Broadway, Matt played Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark and has appeared in numerous off-Broadway and regional theatre productions. Most recently he played Orin the Dentist in the critically acclaimed production of Little Shop of Horrors at The Pasadena Playhouse with MJ Rodriguez and Amber Riley. Matthew's series “New York is Dead” which he wrote, produced and starred in, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2017, won Best Comedy at the New York Television Festival and went on to stream on Funny or Die. He also has a sketch comedy YouTube channel called “Matt and Dan” with his long-time writing partner Daniel Vincent Gordh. "Matt and Dan" sketches have screened at over 40 film festivals world-wide and won several awards.

Pete Zias (Thacker) is an alum of and regular performer of The Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles. He performed his solo show, “The Teddy Teddy Show”, at the NYC International and Hollywood Fringe Festival. Pete appears in the popular web series “Dumpster Queens”. He hosts “Total Trash Live!” where here ads from his extensive tabloid collection. His web series “Friday Night with Crystal” and “I Remember You” can be viewed on his YouTube channel “The Pete Zias Show.” Pete has appeared on OUT TV'S “Dr. Jackie” and his film credits include Grandmother's Gold, The Never List, c*ckN' Bull 3, Pig Hag, and the upcoming feature film thriller Ganymede! Pete has performed at The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, The Hollywood Improv, The Comedy Store, and Gotham Comedy Club NYC. Pete has also performed at SF Sketchfest and the DTLA Proud Festival. He studied Theatre at Marymount Manhattan College.