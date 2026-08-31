MCC Theater to Launch Youth Company Auditions and AMBIES Program

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MCC Theater has announced initial 2026-2027 Learning & Culture programming, which will take place during the company's 40th Anniversary Season. Learning & Culture programming includes The Ambassadors Program (AMBIES), Youth Company auditions, Fall Workshops & Public Engagement Events, and a student matinee for ANON.

The Ambassadors Program (AMBIES) is open to emerging theater artists between the ages of 21 and 30 with an interest in producing and arts administration. This program aims to demystify the NYC theatrical landscape through monthly curated conversations, site visits, theater tickets, and workshops. AMBIES is free to participate in and those who complete the year become eligible to apply for a free space share opportunity in summer of 2027

Applications are open until September 14. To learn more and apply click here.

The MCC Youth Company is a free program for New York City high school students interested in developing their theatrical toolbox. Within a creative and collaborative environment, teenagers across New York City participate in workshops (Labs) twice a week led by professional theater artists. No prior experience is necessary. Youth Company members are selected through a non-competitive group audition process, based on their willingness to collaborate and interest in further honing their artistic voice. Members will also receive a stipend for completing their lab.

In Playwriting Lab, each company member develops an original script through weekly workshops where they receive the support of their peers and the mentorship of professional playwright Juan Ramirez Jr. Throughout each program year, first year playwriting students develop ten-minute plays, while returning students continue to deepen their playwriting practice by developing one-acts and full-length works. Each December, participants see their work come to life in the FRESHPLAY DISCOVERY series: public readings of their work with professional actors. Select students will continue to develop their plays through the winter for our FRESHPLAY FESTIVAL on February 20, 2027. The MCC Youth Company Playwriting Lab meets Tuesdays and Thursdays every week from October 13 through December 10 at 4:30-6:30pm.

In Performance Lab, participants collaborate to create an original play they then perform over two consecutive weekends. Under the leadership of professional theater artists, the ensemble explores weekly exercises in voice, movement, writing, and devising. The process culminates in an original production of UNCENSORED that aims to reflect the world they live in and imagine the world they wish to create.

The MCC Youth Company Performance Lab meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30pm-7:30pm, and Saturdays from 1pm-4pm between February 23 and April 24. A tech week will take place April 26-30 during the NYC Public School Spring break. Performances are held April 30 – May 8.

Auditions for the MCC Youth Company Playwriting Lab will be held on Tuesday, October 6 at 4:30pm-6:30pm. Interested students can fill out this form to register for auditions. Registration closes on Monday, October 5. Auditions for the MCC Youth Company Performance Lab will be held on Tuesday, February 9. Registration for Performance Lab auditions will open on December 15. Auditions for both labs will take place on site at MCC Theater (511 W 52nd St). Visit our website or email education@mcctheater.org for more info.

Public Engagement events for ANON will begin on Wednesday, September 30 with a Community Forum.

MCC will also hold monthly workshops, with the first workshop of the season taking place on October 22. Workshops are $50.00, but MCC provides 50% discount codes for community partners, Hell's Kitchen Residents, and all college students. These workshops are free of charge for NYC high school students as well as all MCC Youth Company Members and alumni.

Click here for more information and full schedule updates.

The Learning & Culture department will also host a student matinee for ANON, by Anne Washburn and directed by Anne Kauffman, on Thursday, October 29 at 11am. Tickets for New York City public high school students are priced at $10 each, and $25 each for all other schools.

Educators can request tickets for student groups by filling out this form. Priority will be given to New York City schools and schools that apply before October 14.

MCC prioritizes making theatre accessible for New York City youth, so if the standard $10/ticket rate is an obstacle for participation, we can offer tickets at a further subsidized rate through the generosity of our funders. Please email education@mcctheater.org with any questions.

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