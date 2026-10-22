MAYBE NEXT TIME to Premiere With The SuperGeographics at Puerto Rican Traveling Theater

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The SuperGeographics in collaboration with Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater will present the World Premiere of Maybe Next Time by Caitlin George (Helen. with La MaMa/En Garde Arts), directed by Jonathan Taikina Taylor (Monk & The Warrior at India's National Centre for Perf Arts; Medea Refracted at The Getty Villa) at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (304 W 47th St. New York, NY 10036), December 4-20. The World Premiere of Maybe Next Time is a featured run of Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater's Plataforma: The Bronx-Broadway Showcase for Latiné Theater

Tragic, really, how she has to die for him to become interesting.

From international ensemble The SuperGeographics, Maybe Next Time, written by Caitlin George and directed by Jonathan Taikina Taylor, is a continuous and contentious love tale on repeat that searches for an ending that's more than a body count.

Over three acts, lovers C and X (Violeta Picayo and Juan Diego Bonilla) replay their doomed romance across asynchronous, genre-hopping eras: a Beckettian Lucy & Ricky in the 1950s, a realist melodrama in the 1890s, and a vaudevillian tragedy in Ancient Greece. The pair never changes, but the world around them does, and every attempt raises different questions.

Their failed attempts exhume the women who were cut down, killed off, or written out before their turn to speak. The result is a séance for our foremothers, who call out from footnotes, from behind curtains, and from old wives' tales.

Come resurrect your elders on the stage they left behind.

The cast will feature Akiko Aizawa* (The Bacchae at BAM; Radio Macbeth at Skirball Center), Juan Diego Bonilla (The House of Cards at The Brick), Violeta Picayo* (The Winter's Tale at The Public/Shakespeare in the Park; Are the Bennet Girls Ok? with Bedlam), and Mahima Saigal (Love You More at The Tank; Our Almost Will Forever Haunt Me. at the cell) . The design team will include Scenographer Jackie Fox (POTUS at City Theater; Helen. at La Mama) and Costume Designer Austin Scarlett (Season One of Project Runway; Say Yes to the Dress on TLC), with more to be announced. *Actor appears courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association

Performances will take place on:

Thursday December 3 at 7pm (Preview)

Friday, December 4 at 7pm (Press Preview)

Saturday, December 5 at 7pm (Opening Night)

Sunday, December 6 at 3pm

Wednesday, December 9 at 7pm

Thursday, December 10 at 7pm

Friday, December 11 at 7pm

Saturday, December 12 at 3pm

Saturday, December 12 at 7pm

Sunday, December 13 at 3pm

Monday, December 14 at 7pm

Wednesday, December 16 at 3pm

Wednesday, December 16 at 7pm

Thursday, December 17 at 7pm

Friday, December 18 at 7pm

Saturday, December 19 at 3pm

Saturday, December 19 at 7pm

Sunday, December 20 at 3pm (Closing)

Tickets ($35) are available for advance purchase at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36532/production/1286175. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Caitlin George (Playwright) is a writer and actor based in Naarm/Melbourne, Australia. Drawn to theatre by its collision of the possible and the practical, her work is driven by a compulsion for gender equality and a love for the explosive potential of language. Most recent play Helen. premiered at La MaMa ETC in association with En Garde Arts. A founding co-director of The SuperGeographics, she is a graduate of Federation University's Arts Academy and the SITI Conservatory.

Jonathan Taikina Taylor (Director) with SuperGeographics, he has directed The Monk & The Warrior at India's National Center for the Performing Arts. Un Castillo de Cartas, performed in Santiago Chile & New York, Panic Everything's Fine, Bacchic, Moving Mouths, RePlay: Shelter Island, and Signal. Under his direction The SuperGeographics work has been seen across The US and in Sweden, Chile, and India. Jonathan is an Associate Artist of Anne Bogart's Siti Company and has performed with Anikaya Dance, Kairos Dance Theatre, En Guard Arts and with the Suzuki Company of Toga in Greetings from the Edge of the Earth under the direction of Tadashi Suzuki. Directing credits include Medea Refracted (The Getty Villa in Malibu CA) New York Credits include directing Fuenteovejuna (Powerhouse/Vassar), The Importance of Being Earnest (Mabuo Mines), Adam & Evie (Dixon Place), Julius Caesar (The Brick). Jonathan has served as Movement Director for Spaceman by Leegrid Stevens (Drama Desk Nominated Best Solo-Show) and several short films including Britain Ashford's 'I Could Have Danced All Night' music video. International Credits include: La Casa Azul in Kathmandu, a play on the life and work of Frida Kahlo performed by 60 Nepali 9th Graders.

The SuperGeographics are an international ensemble of theatre artists colliding their differences together to give delight. With a scientific specificity, they make plays which are highly athletic and textually bold. Sparked to flame by the ecstasy of Queer and feminist rage, they tell unexpected love stories, fantastical epics, and question inherited hierarchies around cultures, politics, and bodies. Building extraordinary worlds with razor sharp movement, multilingual texts, and striking design they use words like 'collision' to describe the process of collaboration across cultures of their rehearsal room. Because inside these carefully considered spaces they work like a car crash testing site; throwing everything at a question, seeing what sticks when it hits the wall, and analyzing the results with scientific specificity. Collaborating with artists & thinkers from The Americas, Oceania, Europe, and Southeast Asia, together they have made works across three continents and countless cultures. www.supergeographics.org @supergeographics

Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (Pregones/PRTT) is a multigenerational performing ensemble and multi-discipline arts presenter with venues in the South Bronx and Manhattan's theater district. It was formed in 2014 through the merger of two companies - Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, founded in 1967 by stage and film icon Miriam Colón, and Pregones Theater, co-founded in 1979 by Rosalba Rolón in the tradition of Caribbean and Latin American colectivos - and is devoted to championing a Puerto Rican/Latinx cultural legacy of universal value. Major recognitions include membership in New York City's Cultural Institutions Group (CIG). PregonesPRTT's Plataforma: The Bronx-Broadway Showcase for Latinx Theater, a collaborative producing, commissioning, and presenting initiative dedicated to supporting the development and presentation of original works by Latinx artists and companies.

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