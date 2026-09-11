MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival to Screen at The Public Theatre

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The Public Theatre will host the 29th Annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival for three screenings on September 25 and 26.

The 2026 festival brings together ten short films representing ten countries: the United States, Ireland, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Moldova, Russia, Cuba, Georgia and Mexico.

"Since 9/11 my vision for this Festival has been to create a filmic Olympiad," said MANHATTAN SHORT founding director Nicholas Mason. "An event consisting of ten quality shorts from ten separate countries that joins the world, and finally in 2026 we've managed to do that. I'm very excited for the reaction it receives from our worldwide audiences."

2026 MANHATTAN SHORT Finalists

The Final Ten are Small Talk (USA), Mary is Missing (Ireland), Candy Bar (Australia), Vultures (South Africa), Life Goes On (United Kingdom), Hai Davai (Moldova), Pickup (Russia), Norheimsund (Cuba), When the Sea was Calm (Georgia) and Never Give Up (Mexico).

Audiences will play a direct role in determining this year's winners. Each attendee will receive a ballot to cast votes for the Best Film and Best Actor awards, with votes collected from MANHATTAN SHORT audiences around the world.

All ten finalists become Oscar-qualified through a weeklong theatrical screening at The New Parkway Theater in Oakland, California. In 2024, five MANHATTAN SHORT selections were shortlisted for Academy Awards, with two going on to receive nominations. I'm Not a Robot ultimately won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film.

The MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival will screen at The Public Theatre on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, September 26 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for general admission. The Public Theatre is located at 31 Maple Street in downtown Lewiston. Tickets and additional information are available at The Public Theatre or by calling 782-3200.

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