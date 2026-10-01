MAKING IT HAPPEN: FESTIVAL OF 10-MINUTE PLAYS to Open at Theater Center

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The Theater Center is now accepting submissions for Making It Happen: Festival of 10-Minute Plays, a new festival giving writers and creative teams the opportunity to present original theatrical work on an Off-Broadway stage in the heart of Times Square. The submission deadline is October 12, 2026.

Twelve selected plays will be presented across three preliminary performance nights: Wednesday, November 4; Wednesday, November 11; and Wednesday, November 18, 2026. Each evening will feature four plays, with audiences and judges voting to determine one winner. The three winning plays will advance to the Finals on Wednesday, December 2, 2026.

The festival welcomes fully original plays with a running time of 10 minutes or less. Submitting teams must hold the rights to perform all material. This is a non-union festival, and all cast members, creative teams, and production personnel must be non-union. Casts of six or fewer are strongly encouraged.

Selected teams will receive performance space at The Theater Center, basic technical support, box office services, festival-wide marketing, and a technical rehearsal slot on the day of their performance. Teams are responsible for providing their own cast, director, and stage manager; a director can be provided if needed.

Productions should be simple, flexible, and ready for a festival setting. No microphones will be used or provided, and all plays must be suitable for acoustic performance. Submitting teams must be available for the preliminary performance dates and, if selected as finalists, the December 2 performance.

The festival will take place at The Theater Center, 210 West 50th Street, New York, NY 10019. For submission details and to apply, visit https://www.thetheatercenter.com/making-it-happen-festival. Questions may be directed to makingithappenfestival@gmail.com,

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 03 Hrs 34 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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