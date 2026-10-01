MAKING IT HAPPEN: FESTIVAL OF 10-MINUTE PLAYS to Open at Theater Center
Twelve selected plays will be presented across preliminary nights with winners advancing to finals.
The Theater Center is now accepting submissions for Making It Happen: Festival of 10-Minute Plays, a new festival giving writers and creative teams the opportunity to present original theatrical work on an Off-Broadway stage in the heart of Times Square. The submission deadline is October 12, 2026.
Twelve selected plays will be presented across three preliminary performance nights: Wednesday, November 4; Wednesday, November 11; and Wednesday, November 18, 2026. Each evening will feature four plays, with audiences and judges voting to determine one winner. The three winning plays will advance to the Finals on Wednesday, December 2, 2026.
The festival welcomes fully original plays with a running time of 10 minutes or less. Submitting teams must hold the rights to perform all material. This is a non-union festival, and all cast members, creative teams, and production personnel must be non-union. Casts of six or fewer are strongly encouraged.
Selected teams will receive performance space at The Theater Center, basic technical support, box office services, festival-wide marketing, and a technical rehearsal slot on the day of their performance. Teams are responsible for providing their own cast, director, and stage manager; a director can be provided if needed.
Productions should be simple, flexible, and ready for a festival setting. No microphones will be used or provided, and all plays must be suitable for acoustic performance. Submitting teams must be available for the preliminary performance dates and, if selected as finalists, the December 2 performance.
The festival will take place at The Theater Center, 210 West 50th Street, New York, NY 10019. For submission details and to apply, visit https://www.thetheatercenter.com/making-it-happen-festival. Questions may be directed to makingithappenfestival@gmail.com,
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