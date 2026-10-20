MAGIC MIKE LIVE to Take Part in Dog Adoption Event With Muddy Paws Rescue
The adoption event will take place at Petco Union Square on Saturday, October 24.
The cast of Magic Mike Live will play matchmaker at this weekend's Muddy Paws Rescue adoption event to help find dogs their perfect human match. Additionally, to celebrate this partnership, Magic Mike Live will be giving away a pair of tickets to the show to the first 20 people who adopt their new forever friend at the event.
The adoption event will take place at Petco Union Square on Saturday, October 24 from 11:00 am–2:30 pm. For more information on how to adopt, visit muddypawsrescue.org
Muddy Paws Rescue is a foster-based dog rescue operating in New York City, with a mission of building and supporting a thriving pack of dog-loving humans dedicated to ending unnecessary euthanasia of companion pups. Founded in 2016, Muddy Paws has helped more than 10,000 puppies and dogs find loving homes. Partnering with open-intake shelter partners in New York and across the country - Muddy Paws works with a foster network of more than 2,000 homes, and practices a conversation-based, open adoption model to save more than 1,000 lives each year. Operating out of their Hell's Kitchen HQ, Muddy Paws has cultivated a reputation over the last decade for being a beacon of responsible and progressive lifesaving work.
Magic Mike Live will bring its all-new flagship production to New York City this winter. Created and co-directed by Channing Tatum, the global stage sensation begins performances Thursday, January 28, 2027, with an official opening night on Thursday, February 11, 2027, in a newly renovated and custom-built venue one block from Times Square.
Magic Mike Live New York is designed to fuse hospitality, nightlife, and live entertainment into one seamless night out, delivering the show's core spirit of confidence, celebration, and empowerment alongside world-class talent and an atmosphere built for an unforgettable evening that will keep the city that never sleeps dancing all night long.
The New York cast of Magic Mike Live will be led by Sebastian Melo Taveira as “Mike” with Tess Tregellas and Sara Spadacene in the shared role of “MC.” The company's ensemble includes Charles Bartley, Kayla Brenda, Nate Bryan, Daniel Blessing, John Carlos Cabrera, Jayson Collantes, Shane Davis, Alexandre Deakin, Sebastian Gonzalez, Jhan Mena, Casey Sheehan, Derek Sisouphone, Ellena Takos, and Marcus Vrondas.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
|
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
|
Rosie Revere, Ada Twist, and Iggy Peck
New Victory Theater (10/17-10/25)
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
Spooktacular
Players Guild of Leonia (10/23-10/25)
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
Hold
AMT Theater (10/26-11/15)