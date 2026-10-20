MAGIC MIKE LIVE to Take Part in Dog Adoption Event With Muddy Paws Rescue

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The cast of Magic Mike Live will play matchmaker at this weekend's Muddy Paws Rescue adoption event to help find dogs their perfect human match. Additionally, to celebrate this partnership, Magic Mike Live will be giving away a pair of tickets to the show to the first 20 people who adopt their new forever friend at the event.

The adoption event will take place at Petco Union Square on Saturday, October 24 from 11:00 am–2:30 pm. For more information on how to adopt, visit muddypawsrescue.org

Muddy Paws Rescue is a foster-based dog rescue operating in New York City, with a mission of building and supporting a thriving pack of dog-loving humans dedicated to ending unnecessary euthanasia of companion pups. Founded in 2016, Muddy Paws has helped more than 10,000 puppies and dogs find loving homes. Partnering with open-intake shelter partners in New York and across the country - Muddy Paws works with a foster network of more than 2,000 homes, and practices a conversation-based, open adoption model to save more than 1,000 lives each year. Operating out of their Hell's Kitchen HQ, Muddy Paws has cultivated a reputation over the last decade for being a beacon of responsible and progressive lifesaving work.

Magic Mike Live will bring its all-new flagship production to New York City this winter. Created and co-directed by Channing Tatum, the global stage sensation begins performances Thursday, January 28, 2027, with an official opening night on Thursday, February 11, 2027, in a newly renovated and custom-built venue one block from Times Square.

Magic Mike Live New York is designed to fuse hospitality, nightlife, and live entertainment into one seamless night out, delivering the show's core spirit of confidence, celebration, and empowerment alongside world-class talent and an atmosphere built for an unforgettable evening that will keep the city that never sleeps dancing all night long.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 06 Hrs 32 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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Related Stories 1 Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE in London Extends Run

Magic Mike Live at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London is extending as the production celebrates its 3000th performance. Tickets are on sale now.