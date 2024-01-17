Lori Petty Will Direct Kate Siegel, Jennifer Bareilles, Steve Hauck and More in Industry Reading of TRIAL

Trial, a new play by Ashley Griffin (Snow) and directed by Lori Petty (Orange is the New Black, A League of Their Own) will have two industry presentations on February 28th, 2023 (12pm and 3pm) at TheaterLab in NYC produced by Fred Rohan Vargas (Parade, Company) and Mixing It Up Productions. The show has received development at MTC and had a sold out workshop run at the American Theater of Actors. Petty and Griffin received the WellLife Network Award for the piece, and Griffin received a County Commendation for its advocacy impact. It was featured in the book I Will Not Be Silenced for the life changing effect it had on the author.

About the show: A young woman waiting for her own judgment in the bureaucratic system of the afterlife finds herself in the role of judge and jury to determine the fate of the man responsible for her death. An intimately challenging yet moving play, Trial questions the morality of justice versus mercy. Inspired by a true story.

The ensemble cast features Jennifer Bareilles* (The Thanksgiving Play), Ashley Griffin* (The Greatest Showman, “Hamlet” in Hamlet ), Steve Hauck* (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Kate Siegel (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Haunting of Hill House), Malcolm Stephenson* (1883 (Emmy nominated)), Stormie Treviño (Fiddler on the Roof).

* Appear courtesy of Actors Equity Association

Additional casting will be announced soon.

Assistant direction by Maddie O’Hara (Rock N Roll Debauchery)

Trial was developed with Lori Petty during a reading at the Manhattan Theatre Club featuring Geneva Carr (Tony Nomination for Hand to God),Oona Laurence (Tony Award for Matilda, Southpaw), Xanthe Elbrick (Tony Nomination for Coram Boy) and more. Previous readings of the play have been produced by Dreamcatcher Entertainment, The Ivy Theatre Company, and Red Fern Theatre Company (which featured Finn Wittrock (The Big Short, American Horror Story).) Trial received a workshop production off-Broadway just before the pandemic at the American Theater of Actors, and was featured at 2018’s Broadway Blessing and the 2019 WellLife Gala at the Tilles Center all directed by Petty (with assistant direction by Maddie O’Hara).

After her breakout starring role in Point Break, Lori Petty quickly achieved celebrity status in Hollywood starring in A League of Their Own, Tank Girl and others. Most recently she has become the fan favorite star of Orange Is the New Black, Gotham and Station Eleven. Lori made her directorial debut with the feature film The Poker House (Jennifer Lawrence’s first film) which Lori co-wrote.

Where: TheaterLab

Dates: January 11-28, 2024

Times: Wednesday, February 28th at 12PM and 3PM

Seating is limited to industry only. To RSVP please visit: https://forms.gle/QM9UFe8xz3uMZiTT6