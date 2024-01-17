Lori Petty Will Direct Kate Siegel, Jennifer Bareilles, Steve Hauck and More in Industry Reading of TRIAL

There will be two industry presentations on February 28th, 2023 (12pm and 3pm) at TheaterLab in NYC.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Interview: Jessica Molaskey Talks Reuniting with Jason Robert Brown and Daisy Prince for N Photo 3 Interview: Jessica Molaskey on Jason Robert Brown's THE CONNECTOR
Conrad Ricamora, James Scully & More Join OH, MARY! at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Photo 4 Conrad Ricamora, James Scully & More Join OH, MARY! Off-Broadway

Lori Petty Will Direct Kate Siegel, Jennifer Bareilles, Steve Hauck and More in Industry Reading of TRIAL

Trial, a new play by Ashley Griffin (Snow) and directed by Lori Petty (Orange is the New Black, A League of Their Own) will have two industry presentations on February 28th, 2023 (12pm and 3pm) at TheaterLab in NYC produced by Fred Rohan Vargas (Parade, Company) and Mixing It Up Productions. The show has received development at MTC and had a sold out workshop run at the American Theater of Actors. Petty and Griffin received the WellLife Network Award for the piece, and Griffin received a County Commendation for its advocacy impact. It was featured in the book I Will Not Be Silenced for the life changing effect it had on the author. 

About the show: A young woman waiting for her own judgment in the bureaucratic system of the afterlife finds herself in the role of judge and jury to determine the fate of the man responsible for her death. An intimately challenging yet moving play, Trial questions the morality of justice versus mercy. Inspired by a true story.

The ensemble cast features Jennifer Bareilles* (The Thanksgiving Play), Ashley Griffin* (The Greatest Showman, “Hamlet” in Hamlet ), Steve Hauck* (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Kate Siegel (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Haunting of Hill House), Malcolm Stephenson* (1883 (Emmy nominated)), Stormie Treviño (Fiddler on the Roof). 

  * Appear courtesy of Actors Equity Association

Additional casting will be announced soon.

Assistant direction by Maddie O’Hara (Rock N Roll Debauchery) 

Trial was developed with Lori Petty during a reading at the Manhattan Theatre Club featuring Geneva Carr (Tony Nomination for Hand to God),Oona Laurence (Tony Award for Matilda, Southpaw), Xanthe Elbrick (Tony Nomination for Coram Boy) and more. Previous readings of the play have been produced by Dreamcatcher Entertainment, The Ivy Theatre Company, and Red Fern Theatre Company (which featured Finn Wittrock (The Big Short, American Horror Story).) Trial received a workshop production off-Broadway just before the pandemic at the American Theater of Actors, and was featured at 2018’s Broadway Blessing and the 2019 WellLife Gala at the Tilles Center all directed by Petty (with assistant direction by Maddie O’Hara).

After her breakout starring role in Point Break, Lori Petty quickly achieved celebrity status in Hollywood starring in A League of Their Own, Tank Girl and others. Most recently she has become the fan favorite star of Orange Is the New Black, Gotham and Station Eleven. Lori made her directorial debut with the feature film The Poker House (Jennifer Lawrence’s first film) which Lori co-wrote. 

Where:  TheaterLab

Dates:  January 11-28, 2024    

Times:  Wednesday, February 28th at 12PM and 3PM

Seating is limited to industry only. To RSVP please visit: https://forms.gle/QM9UFe8xz3uMZiTT6



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Symphony Space Announces New Programs For Spring 2024 Photo
Symphony Space Announces New Programs For Spring 2024

Symphony Space has announced additional Spring 2024 programming. The coming months abound with bespoke evenings that offer playful and candid experiences of some of today's most beloved voices in music, literature, theater, and more.

2
JEKYLL & HYDE Begins Tonight At SoHo Playhouse Photo
JEKYLL & HYDE Begins Tonight At SoHo Playhouse

Experience the U.S. premiere of Jekyll & Hyde at SoHo Playhouse. Award-winning writer and director JD Henshaw brings a new vision of terror to Stevenson's classic. Don't miss this captivating Off-Broadway production.

3
Clé Hollys Musical, FOUR, is Coming To Open Jar in April Photo
Clé Holly's Musical, FOUR, is Coming To Open Jar in April

Clé Holly's deeply moving musical about a string quartet facing an uncertain future comes to New York City for a special industry presentation.

4
WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL to Offer $25 Rush Tickets Photo
WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL to Offer $25 Rush Tickets

White Rose: The Musical is partnering with TodayTix for $25 rush tickets, beginning at 9 am on the day of the show for all public performances.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Signature Theatre Presents Dominique Morisseau's SUNSET BABY, Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, January 30- March 10Signature Theatre Presents Dominique Morisseau's SUNSET BABY, Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, January 30- March 10
JEKYLL & HYDE Begins Tonight At SoHo PlayhouseJEKYLL & HYDE Begins Tonight At SoHo Playhouse
Clé Holly's Musical, FOUR, is Coming To Open Jar in AprilClé Holly's Musical, FOUR, is Coming To Open Jar in April
WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL to Offer $25 Rush TicketsWHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL to Offer $25 Rush Tickets

Videos

THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

Recommended For You