Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances

2023 Olivier Award nominee Liz Kingsman announced today that the New York engagement of her acclaimed ONE WOMAN SHOW – now playing a limited engagement at Greenwich House Theater through Friday, August 11 – will mark the final performance of the show’s sensational international run.

ONE WOMAN SHOW – written and performed by Liz Kingsman, and directed by Adam Brace (Alex Edelman’s Just For Us) transferred to New York in June following an extended run at Ambassadors Theatre in London’s West End. The show played sold-out global engagements at Soho Theatre (London), Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and the Sydney Opera House, and was honored with a 2023 Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play and an Edinburgh Comedy Award nomination.

The Off-Broadway production is dedicated to the loving memory of Adam Brace, Kingsman's long-time collaborator and director of the show who tragically passed away unexpectedly from a brief illness in May. The creative team is Scenic Designer Chloe Lamford (Theodora, Get Up Stand Up!), Lighting Designer Daniel Carter-Brennan (Age Is A Feeling, Literally Who Cares?!), Sound Designer Max Perryment, and Choreographer Joshua Lay. Wagner Johnson Productions serves as General Manager. ONE WOMAN SHOW was originally produced by Country Mile Productions.

Joining the Tony and Olivier Award-winning Producing Team of Wessex Grove, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions (ATG), and Bad Robot Live, for the U.S. premiere are Broadway Video (“Saturday Night Live,” Mean Girls), Emmy Award winner Kater Gordon (“Mad Men”), Tony Award winners WJP (The Lehman Trilogy), Elizabeth Armstrong/Fiona Rudin, and Rebecca Gold/Jayne Baron Sherman.

TICKETS

Tickets for ONE WOMAN SHOW are $42–$109, available at Click Here.

FINAL TWO WEEKS PLAYING SCHEDULE

(*new* performances added)