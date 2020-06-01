Live Stream Series VISITING BROADWAY Continues With Special Guest Rori Nogee

ExperienceFirst, New York City's leading walking tour and travel experience company, has partnered with two of its former guides - and current industry professionals - to bring theater fans a new live-streamed series entitled "Visiting Broadway." Now in its sixth week, the interactive show allows guests an opportunity to explore the Theater District from the comfort of their own home during the current COVID-19 quarantine.

Viewers can tune in to the company's Facebook and YouTube live stream feeds today at 5pm EST/2pm PST to catch the latest episode of the series featuring special guest Rori Nogee. Nogee is an accomplished wearer of many hats, a true multihyphenate, whose talents have been shared both on stage and behind the scenes. As an actress, she appeared in the Broadway revival of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat", the off-Broadway productions of "Showgirls, the Musical!" and "James and the Giant Peach" and is scheduled to appear in the new musical "Love Quirks", which is currently on hiatus due to the COVID-19 quarantine. She also wrote book, music, and lyrics for 'Siren's Den: A Rock Musical," which was produced in NYC, and wrote the play, "Aftershocks," which was a finalist for "Best Play" in the NY Winterfest. Nogee with join hosts Bobby Traversa and Linda Shell on this week's topic, "Multihyphenate", and will share some of her favorite "actor" spots in NYC. Viewers who would like to participate in the interactive live chat during the stream can do so by registering on the event page on the company's website at Visiting Broadway.

New installments of the exclusive series will continue to air each Monday at 5pm EST/2pm PST via the company's Facebook and YouTube live stream feeds. All episodes will remain available for future viewing on each platform.

