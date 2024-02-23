Listen: RUSSIAN TROLL FARM: THE PODCAST Episode 1 Out Now

Broadway Podcast Network and Vineyard Theatre have released Russian Troll Farm - The Podcast, an audio companion to the play Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy, written by Sarah Gancher and currently playing at Vineyard Theatre. Hosted by cast member John Lavelle, the podcast is inspired by Gancher’s audaciously funny, deeply relevant, subversive play providing additional commentary and discussion around the important and relevant themes of the show.



Available now, the first episode, titled ‘Are We Being ‘Played’ by Russian Trolls?’ features an in-depth conversation with Gancher and Tony Award winner director Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder). Next week’s episode, featuring the rest of the stellar cast - Renata Friedman, Haskell King, Christine Lahti and Hadi Tabbal - can also be found at BPN.fm/russiantrollfarm. New episodes will be released weekly with upcoming guests including a renowned hacker and multiple cyber warfare experts.

Listen below!

“I’m grateful to be a part of the podcast because it is keeping engagement and awareness alive beyond the lip of the stage. Sarah’s play is heartbreakingly relevant and to explore the impact of misinformation with both creatives from the show and guests experiencing the play is such a gift,” says host John Lavelle.



Set in the lead-up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election, office comedy meets political satire in Gancher’s shape-shifting examination of the power, seduction, and danger of a good story. In Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy, at the Internet Research Agency in Moscow, Russian Trolls show up to work to wreak havoc on the U.S. Presidential election. Their job - to get Trump elected. In addition to chatting with the amazing cast and creators of the play, we’ll go beyond the stage to speak with cyber war experts regarding Russia’s ongoing and very effective efforts to create chaos and division in the U.S. The play, Russian Troll Farm, is about the 2016 election. The impact of Russia’s Trolls today is massively greater.

