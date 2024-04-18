Listen: Playwrights Horizons Presents YOU CAN'T HIDE FROM YOURSELF as Part of Soundstage Podcast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playwrights Horizons is presenting Erin Courtney’s You Can’t Hide from Yourself (out today, April 18), directed by Kate Bergstrom—the latest episode of Soundstage, the organization’s celebrated anthological scripted fiction podcast. You Can’t Hide from Yourself is a darkly comedic fable of violently lonely doppelgangers who mind-meld and are brought together through cookies, rats, and their cosmic connection to an exterminator.



Courtney wrote You Can’t Hide from Yourself for the actors Crystal Finn (Playwrights: Pocatello, Antlia Pneumatica; Munich Medea) and Lucy TAYLOR (Playwrights: Dance Nation; Marys Seacole), and for Todd Almond (Playwrights: composer and lyricist of Iowa; Kansas City Choir Boy) as the Exterminator. The creative team is: Erin Courtney (Playwright), Kate Bergstrom (Director and Producer), Michael Costagliola (Sound Designer and Additional Music Works), and Calvin Anderson (Associate Producer and Stage Manager). Todd Almond composed the music for the exterminator's song.



With plays written specifically for the audio format, not translated or recorded live from the stage, Soundstage has, since its debut season in 2020, established itself as a singular, adventurous presence “push[ing] the acoustic envelope” (The New York Times) in both the podcasting and theater worlds. Acclaimed actors and award-winning directors, sound designers, and composers realize rich and groundbreaking audio experiences in episodes 15-40 minutes in length. Episodes are available for free to listeners on all major podcasting platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

In 2021, Soundstage presented the six-part audio play The MS Phoenix Rising, which Elisabeth Vincentelli, writing for The New Yorker, deemed “among the funniest [productions] to emerge from the pandemic.” Soundstage has also featured works commissioned from Agnes Borinsky, Sheila Callaghan, Kirsten Childs, Milo Cramer, David Greenspan, Dave Harris, Jordan Harrison, Lucas Hnath, Julia Izumi, Qui Nguyen, Robert O’Hara, Ken Urban, and Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig.



About the Creative Team



Erin Courtney (Playwright; she/her). Erin Courtney’s OBIE Award-winning A Map of Virtue, produced by 13P and directed by Ken Rus Schmoll, was described by The New York Times as "one of the most terrifying plays of the past decade.” The Tattooed Lady, a musical co-written with Max Vernon, premiered at the Philadelphia Theatre Company. Courtney’s other plays include Ann, Fran, and Mary Ann, I Will Be Gone, and Demon Baby. A 2013 Guggenheim Fellow, she teaches playwriting at Northwestern University.



Kate Bergstrom (Director and Producer; they/she) is a New York-based theater and opera director whose body of work reflects a commitment to heart-filled transformative experiences. Credits include The 39 Steps at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, A Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep, and Noura at Marin Theatre Company, along with Unspeakable, a podcast, with Spoke Media. Bergstrom infuses classic and contemporary storytelling in every medium with unique vibrancy, playful theatricality, and rejuvenating spirit. Bergstrom recently directed Erin Coutney’s short film Alive & Well (Houselight Pictures) and also serves as the festival director for Big Eddy Film Festival in upstate NY. Recognized as Central Coast BroadwayWorld.com's 2016 Person to Watch and 2017 Best Director.



Todd Almond’s (Composer; he/him) original musicals include Iowa at Playwrights Horizons, Girlfriend at Berkeley Rep, Kansas City Choir Boy, in which he co-starred with rock icon Courtney Love, and The Tempest, The Winter’s Tale, and The Odyssey, all for The Public Theater/Public Works at the Delacorte in Central Park. As an actor, Almond was most recently in Girl From the North Country on Broadway and a regular on the HBO MAX series Gossip Girl.



Calvin Anderson’s (Associate Producer and Stage Manager; he/they) work reveals a penchant for the devised, the radical, and the risky, while leaning towards heart and trust. Favorite design credits: Body As a Site of Faith and Protest (waheedworks/NYC), Late Night Snacks 2019 (Bearded Ladies Cabaret/ Philadelphia), Oscar at the Crown (Neon Coven/ NYC), Strings & Serpents (Andy Milne). Anderson is Resident Designer for FJK Dance and Director of Production for The Bearded Ladies Cabaret. Anderson is an educator, mentor and member of Wingspace, USITT’s Gateway Program, and USA829.



Michael Costagliola (Sound Designer and Additional Music Works; he/him) is a New York-based sound designer and composer. His work has been heard in New York in productions by The Public, New York Theatre Workshop, La MaMa, Rattlestick, Page 73, and Ars Nova, among others, as well as regionally at Two River Theater, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Yale Rep, St. Louis Rep, and at various other theaters across the U.S. and abroad. BA in Music from Brown University, MFA in Sound Design from Yale School of Drama.