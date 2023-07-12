Listen: Kelli O'Hara Celebrates 200 Episodes of DRAMA. Podcast With Connor & Dylan MacDowell

Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I, Kiss Me Kate) sat down as the 200th guest on this week’s episode of the theatre and entertainment podcast DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell. They discuss Kelli’s thrilling new solo at Atlantic Theater Company: Days of Wine and Roses, tease a release date for the second season of Max’s “The Gilded Age,” and give flowers to Kristin Chenoweth and the late, legendary Mrs. Florence Birdwell for exposing her to the world of Broadway. The conversation revisits Kelli’s Broadway memories of hiding her pregnancy during South Pacific, embracing the vulnerability of womanhood in Bridges of Madison County, nightly joy of Kiss Me Kate alongside Will Chase, and finally winning a Tony Award in 2015. Kelli brings serenity, kindness, authenticity, and more to this fabulous milestone episode!

