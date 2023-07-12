Listen: Kelli O'Hara Celebrates 200 Episodes of DRAMA. Podcast With Connor & Dylan MacDowell

Join the conversation as Kelli O'Hara celebrates a milestone with Drama podcast.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I, Kiss Me Kate) sat down as the 200th guest on this week’s episode of the theatre and entertainment podcast DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell. They discuss Kelli’s thrilling new solo at Atlantic Theater Company: Days of Wine and Roses, tease a release date for the second season of Max’s “The Gilded Age,” and give flowers to Kristin Chenoweth and the late, legendary Mrs. Florence Birdwell for exposing her to the world of Broadway. The conversation revisits Kelli’s Broadway memories of hiding her pregnancy during South Pacific, embracing the vulnerability of womanhood in Bridges of Madison County, nightly joy of Kiss Me Kate alongside Will Chase, and finally winning a Tony Award in 2015. Kelli brings serenity, kindness, authenticity, and more to this fabulous milestone episode!

Listen below!

Resident dramatics and twin brothers, Connor & Dylan MacDowell explore theatre, entertainment, pop culture, and the vibrance of love and life in New York City with Broadway performers, rising stars, and personalities within the theatre community. Joined weekly by thrilling special guests, they have intimately casual conversations about the dramatic journey that brought them here. With new episodes every Wednesday, listen in for your weekly dose of DRAMA! 

Check out their episodes with Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge), Joqauina Kalukango (Paradise Square), John Gallagher Jr. (Spring Awakening), Annaleigh Ashford (Sweeney Todd), Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Beth Malone (Fun Home), Will Chase (Kiss Me Kate), Gavin Creel (Into the Woods), Jordan Donica (Camelot), Colton Ryan (New York New York), Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!), Rory O’Malley (Hamilton), Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), and many more Broadway stars.

ABOUT DRAMA. WITH CONNOR & DYLAN MACDOWELL

Launched in November of 2019, DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell debuted in the Top 20 Performing Arts Podcasts Charts in the United States. Hosted by twin brothers who work in the entertainment business in New York City, DRAMA. comes to life as Connor and Dylan bring their synergy, charisma, and humor into weekly conversations among their diverse guest list. Each episode includes the twins and their interviewee chatting about their pop culture obsessions, tracking back to their “Ring of Keys” moment when it comes to discovering a life in the arts. Behind the scenes stories, relationships, and plenty of playful drama brings listeners back week after week.

Episodes are edited by the twins, the theme song is written by Hunter Minor with Eric Thompson on guitar, and the logo is designed by Robbie Rozelle (Broadway Records). 

DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell is available to download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever podcasts are found.



