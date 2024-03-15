Lineup Unveiled for W.O.(e).R.D. – ON THE VERGE Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Heather Litteer and wild project has revealed the complete line up for W.O.(e).R.D. – On The Verge. This festival of women's arts, hosted and curated by Litteer, will take place on March 28 through March 31, 2024. Tickets are available now.

Actress and downtown personality Heather Litteer expands her beloved W.O.(e).R.D. reading series into a full, four-night festival of art and entertainment called On The Verge. Litter started W.O.(e).R.D. (Women of Experience Read Downtown) more than a decade ago to highlight femme and non-binary artists that walk a bit off the beaten path and color outside the lines. This festival aims to do the same and will bring together women from a diverse range of backgrounds and creative disciplines. W.O.(e).R.D. – On The Verge will provide a platform for exciting women to meet, experiment, collaborate, and inspire one another through the sharing of ideas in a positive environment. Litteer's intent with the festival is to cultivate a safe place for expression and risk taking that is free from societal restraints.

“I wanted to highlight women, period. W.O.(e).R.D.'s On the Verge festival is for all that like to color outside the lines — my sisters, mentors, collaborators, inspirations, instigators, revolutionaries, and rock stars, “ says Litteer. “It's a place where we are free to voice our lived experience as creatrix in a place without judgment. Let's activate and create!”

W.O.(e).R.D.'s On the Verge is an evening aimed to celebrate literary works, whether they're published, unpublished, or still in progress. Beginning at Black & White and continuing at Howl Arts, the festival is now presented at wild project, where Litteer currently serves on the advisory board.

Full details for festival programming can be found below.

Friday March 29th at 6:00 – 8:00pm

On The Verge Opening Night Party and Gallery Take Over

Opening night reception will be held in the wild project's lobby gallery featuring the artwork of Nikki Cahill, Darryl LaVare, Madeleine Mackey, Susan Ottaviano, and Brelyn Spindel.

Friday March 29th at 8:00pm

Ta-TayTriarchy Take it!

An evening with a variety of song, dance, comedy and performance! Inspired by Taylor Swift and the powerful femmes that keep on shining their bright light regardless of all the haters and bullies. Will feature songs a la Swiftie and Gaylor songs with other interpretations and performances!

Featuring Laurie Berg, Cary Curran, Viva De Concini, Dexter Driscoll, Susan Hwang, Jessica Kilguss, Elizabeth Koke, Ndanu Mutisya,

Lucy Sexton, Kelley Swindall, Adrienne Truscott, Nora Burns, and more.

Doors will open at 7:30pm.

Saturday March 30th at 12:00pm

INCUBATOR – New Play Reading Series

Notes From The Cottage

Written and Directed by Lisa Clair of Lisa Clair Group

Performed by Lisa Clair, Ean Sheehy and Zoe Geltman

“1. Get un-haunted, 2. see objectively. This was on the advice of my psychic of course.”

Notes from the Cottage is an unearthing, a ritual, a spell, and a confession of a particular place in a particular point in time but also all points in time – the future as well as the past-time as an infinite loop kind of thing.

Saturday March 30th at 3:00pm

A selection of short film screenings, including work from Heather AC, Valeria Avina, Amanda Davier, Julie Hair, Lauren Sowa, Heather Maria Àcs, and Gina Volpe.

Drink Me

Music by Gina Volpe

Video and Artwork by Stänzii

Featuring new music from her album, “Delete the World,” Gina Volpe's latest single and video offers a trip down the rabbit hole with themes of obsession, escapism and addiction, and it's a wild ride!

Shine

Music by Gina Volpe

Performed by Militia Vox and Basil Rodericks

Produced by Barb Morrison, Shine is Gina Volpe's music video for this 2017 track featured on her debut EP, “Different Animal.” William Amenta is the Director of Photography and Dan Dome is the Editor/Composite Artist.



Different Animal

Music by Gina Volpe

Directed by Ilya Chaiken

Different Animal is the title track from Gina Volpe's 2017 EP and is produced by Barb Morrison. The music video features additional footage by Lola Rock'n'Rolla and Krystal Kennedy.

FLU$H

Written and Directed by Heather Maria Àcs

A kinky cadre of queer sex workers have “Stan the ATM” tied up for the night, but when the ringleader invites her hot date to get in on the action, things go hilariously awry!

FLOURISH

Written and Directed by Heather Maria Àcs

In FLOURISH, the fabulous drag queen Cristal Visions just can't quit her trans-masculine lover Beau, played by Becca Blackwell, who just can't quit

hitting the bottle. While that relationship ruptures, the nonbinary, nonmonogamous Lazer, played by Poppy Liu, fans the flames of a surprise makeout sesh with their partner and the newest hottie in town.



Can the alchemy of the dance floor bring Cristal the clarity she needs to break free and Lazer the confidence to manifest (OR them-ifest!) the three-way of their dreams?

The glittering climax of a queer dance party fractures a fabulous drag queen's toxic relationship and forges a fresh threeway for a non-binary couple.

Marisol

Presented by Form & Pressure Films

Written by Tim Eliot

Directed by Zoé Salicrup Junco

Produced by Lauren Sowa

When a young mother takes a risk to provide for her daughter, a stranger turns her transgression into a nightmare.

Maggie in the Attic

Written and Directed by Kim Krohn

This slice-of-life dramedy is about a woman whose life is falling apart. She's back at her parents, going through a breakup and divorce and she just can't get it together. Then, she gets locked in the attic!

Scorpio

Wrote and Directed by Amanda Daviner

Scorpio is a song about primal desires and how they will ultimately lead to your downfall. It is a story of passion, lust, vulnerability and ultimately, betrayal. The short film features cinematography by Emmy Award winner Eddie Lebron and lighting design by Leticia Buchanan, who also serves as a producer on the project.

Amanda Daviner is a multifaceted talent whose music is a testament to the power of interpretive imagery. Through her soulful vocals and introspective lyrics, she conveys deep emotions that are both relatable and profound.



Daviner's highly anticipated first EP, “Catharsis,” is out now on all streaming platforms.

Do you Believe Me Now

Written, Directed, and Performed by Valeria A Avina

In honor of Women's History Month, Do you Believe Me Now continues the conversation about violence against women and specifically trans women. The film explores the overwhelming impact of femicide in Durango, Mexico through the director's eyes.

Do you Believe Me Now is an experimental piece shot during the pandemic. The piece won Flow Film Festival in 2021 and 3 more selections.

Sin Querer, Queriendo – “Hechas”

Written and Directed by Valeria Avina

Performed by Georgina Escobar and Jacqueline Guillen

In the midst of exercising her psychic abilities, Chispita unintentionally harms her beloved Rolly. La Chupes and La Carrera are ready to help....in the best way they know how.

“Hechas” is the second episode of Sin Querer, Queriendo, a video series inspired by the Mexican clown, Chapulin Colorado, that originally premiered in 2018.

Sin Querer, Queriendo follows three New Yor-exicans, who decide to take matters into their own hands by continuously attempting to summon and embody their childhood superhero.

Foot Fetish

Written and Directed by Julie Hair

Filmed in Bushwick, Foot Fetish captures the city at the start of the pandemic.

Yellow Sunday

Written and Directed by Julie Hair

This minimal video is about observing subtle emotionality and being watched. Body language. self-awareness and how women and girls present themselves to the world are captured in a single subway ride.

Saturday March 30th at 7:00pm

My Name is Andrea

A Feature Film Evening

Written and Directed by Pratibha Parmar

Based on the writings of Andrea Dworkin

Brought to you by Women Make Movies

My Name is Andrea is the story of controversial feminist writer and public intellectual Andrea Dworkin, who offered a revolutionary analysis of male supremacy with iconoclastic flair. Decades before #MeToo, Dworkin called out the pervasiveness of sexism and rape culture, and the ways it impacts every woman's daily life.

Sunday March 31st – 7pm

W.O.(e).R.D. (Woman of Experience Read Downtown)

Reading Series

The original series night of sisters with a downtown state of mind — rebels, revolutionaries, and rock stars - that inspired the festival, featuring Kate Valentine, Jennifer Blowdryer, Cynthia Carr, Christen Clifford and Cynthia Ross.

Previous W.O.(e)R.D. alumni include: Dael Orlandersmith, Pamela Sneed, Ada Calhoun, Karen Finley, Theo Kogan, Chi Chi Valenti, Helixx C. Armageddon, Kate Rigg, Tanya Selvaratnam, Julie Tolentino, Laura Kenner, Penny Arcade, Jo Weldon, Viva Ruiz, Elizabeth Koke, and more.