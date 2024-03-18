Lineup Revealed For 2024 Marxfest

The festival kicks off on May 17, and continues through May 26.
The lineup has been revealed for the 2024 edition of Marxfest, the comedy festival taking place in New York City this May, celebrating the Marx Brothers. The festival kicks off on May 17, and continues through May 26.
The Both-Weekend Almost Everything Pass, includes every event listed below. Single day and weekend passes are also available.
Departing from the Algonquin Hotel, 59 West 44th Street, 10:00 am
The Algonquin Round Table Walking Tour with Kevin Fitzpatrick (a la carte event)
3 West Club, 3 West 51st Street
Grand Salon, Third Floor, 1:00 - 5:00 pm
Out of Line: Al Hirschfeld Draws the Marx Brothers with Katherine Eastman
Waxing Wroth: Adam Gopnik on Groucho and Perelman
Unheard Marx Brothers: Audio Rarities with John Tefteller
Location forthcoming, 6:00 pm
The Party of the First Part
Departure location forthcoming, 9:30 am
The Marx Brothers on Broadway Walking Tour (a la carte event)
3 West Club, 3 West 51st Street
The Lambs Clubhouse, Fifth Floor, 11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday Morning Cartoons with Nelson Hughes
The Marx Brothers: Vaudeville, Silent Film, and Broadway with Trav S.D.
The Animal Crackers Salon
You Brett Your Life: Marx Brothers Trivia with Brett Leveridge
The Laurie Beechman Theatre, 407 West 42nd Street, 9:30 pm
The Herring Barrel Revue (a la carte event)
3 West Club, 3 West 51st Street
Grand Ballroom, Second Floor, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Home Again… and Again and Again and Again with Robert S. Bader in conversation with Paul Wesolowski
Robert Klein Remembers: Robert Klein in conversation with Jason Zinoman
The Thrill of I’ll Say She Is with Noah Diamond and Friends
The United Palace Theatre, 4140 Broadway (at 175th Street), 7:00 pm
Duck Soup, followed by a talk with Adam Gopnik and Noah Diamond
Monday, May 20 at 5:30 and 8:30 pm
Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland, 315 West 43rd Street
New York’s favorite vintage jazz band continues its sensational residency at Birdland.
We’ll be there! Will you? Tickets at birdlandjazz.com
Coney Island USA, 1208 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, 6:00 - 10:30 pm
An Evening with Andy Marx and Frank Ferrante
A Day on the Boardwalk, a Night at the Strip Show: A Burlesque Tribute
Coney Island USA, 1208 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, 2:00 - 10:30 pm
The Wisecracks Around Here Were Not Appreciated: Exhibitors’ Reports with Robert Farr
Marxes in the Stars: The Astrology of the Brothers and Their Mother with Kathy Biehl
The Marx Brothers, Coney Island, and Sideshow with Trav S.D.
A Day on the Boardwalk, a Night at the Strip Show: A Burlesque Tribute
Coney Island USA, 1208 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, 3:00 - 10:30 pm
Did Someone Call Me Schnorrer? The Marx Brothers and Jewish Identity with Danny Fingeroth and Noah Diamond
The Harpo Summit: A Talk About Not Talking
A Day on the Boardwalk, a Night at the Strip Show: A Burlesque Tribute
