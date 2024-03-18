Lineup Revealed For 2024 Marxfest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



The lineup has been revealed for the 2024 edition of Marxfest, the comedy festival taking place in New York City this May, celebrating the Marx Brothers. The festival kicks off on May 17, and continues through May 26.

The Both-Weekend Almost Everything Pass, includes every event listed below. Single day and weekend passes are also available.

Learn more about the full lineup below!

FRIDAY, MAY 17

Departing from the Algonquin Hotel, 59 West 44th Street, 10:00 am

The Algonquin Round Table Walking Tour with Kevin Fitzpatrick (a la carte event)

3 West Club, 3 West 51st Street

Grand Salon, Third Floor, 1:00 - 5:00 pm

Out of Line: Al Hirschfeld Draws the Marx Brothers with Katherine Eastman

Waxing Wroth: Adam Gopnik on Groucho and Perelman

Unheard Marx Brothers: Audio Rarities with John Tefteller

Location forthcoming, 6:00 pm

The Party of the First Part

SATURDAY, MAY 18

Departure location forthcoming, 9:30 am

The Marx Brothers on Broadway Walking Tour (a la carte event)

3 West Club, 3 West 51st Street

The Lambs Clubhouse, Fifth Floor, 11:30 am - 7:00 pm

Saturday Morning Cartoons with Nelson Hughes

The Marx Brothers: Vaudeville, Silent Film, and Broadway with Trav S.D.

The Animal Crackers Salon

You Brett Your Life: Marx Brothers Trivia with Brett Leveridge

The Laurie Beechman Theatre, 407 West 42nd Street, 9:30 pm

The Herring Barrel Revue (a la carte event)

SUNDAY, MAY 19

3 West Club, 3 West 51st Street

Grand Ballroom, Second Floor, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Home Again… and Again and Again and Again with Robert S. Bader in conversation with Paul Wesolowski

Robert Klein Remembers: Robert Klein in conversation with Jason Zinoman

The Thrill of I’ll Say She Is with Noah Diamond and Friends

The United Palace Theatre, 4140 Broadway (at 175th Street), 7:00 pm

Duck Soup, followed by a talk with Adam Gopnik and Noah Diamond

MARXFEST PARTNER EVENT:

Monday, May 20 at 5:30 and 8:30 pm

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland, 315 West 43rd Street

New York’s favorite vintage jazz band continues its sensational residency at Birdland.

FRIDAY, MAY 24

Coney Island USA, 1208 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, 6:00 - 10:30 pm

An Evening with Andy Marx and Frank Ferrante

A Day on the Boardwalk, a Night at the Strip Show: A Burlesque Tribute

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Coney Island USA, 1208 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, 2:00 - 10:30 pm

The Wisecracks Around Here Were Not Appreciated: Exhibitors’ Reports with Robert Farr

Marxes in the Stars: The Astrology of the Brothers and Their Mother with Kathy Biehl

The Marx Brothers, Coney Island, and Sideshow with Trav S.D.

A Day on the Boardwalk, a Night at the Strip Show: A Burlesque Tribute

SUNDAY, MAY 26

Coney Island USA, 1208 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, 3:00 - 10:30 pm

Did Someone Call Me Schnorrer? The Marx Brothers and Jewish Identity with Danny Fingeroth and Noah Diamond

The Harpo Summit: A Talk About Not Talking

A Day on the Boardwalk, a Night at the Strip Show: A Burlesque Tribute