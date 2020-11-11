Lincoln Center Theater Announces LCT SPOTLIGHT SERIES

The LCT SPOTLIGHT SERIES will kick-off on Tuesday, November 17 at 9pm.

Lincoln Center Theater has announced the creation of the LCT SPOTLIGHT SERIES, a free program of digital events, which will feature LCT artists in performance, conversation and more.

The LCT SPOTLIGHT SERIES will kick-off on Tuesday, November 17 at 9pm with a virtual launch party celebrating the long-awaited release of the original cast recording of Grace McLean's new musical In the Green. The Lucille Lortel Award winning songwriter, writer and actress will perform songs from her critically acclaimed work, which was commissioned and produced by Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3. LCT3 Artistic Director Evan Cabnet will host the launch party and will welcome questions from viewers following McLean's performance.

"Lileana Blain-Cruz IN CONVERSATION: ON DIRECTING AT LCT," on Thursday, December 3 at 7pm, will feature newly appointed LCT Resident Director, Lileana Blain-Cruz, in conversation with fellow director Saheem Ali who directed the LCT production of The Rolling Stone. The event will be moderated by emerging director Machel Ross (assistant director of the LCT3 production of Marys Seacole).

A very special cast reunion will take place on Thursday, December 17 at 6pm when playwright Tom Stoppard, director Jack O'Brien and actors Billy Crudup, Jennifer Ehle, Ethan Hawke, Brián F. O'Byrne and Martha Plimpton reunite to talk about their experiences working on LCT's groundbreaking, landmark production of Stoppard's trilogy The Coast of Utopia.

On Thursday, January 14 at 8pm "TURNING THE PAGE: LCT ARTISTS READ THEIR OWN POETRY AND PROSE" will find playwrights David Adjmi, Ayad Akhtar, Sarah Ruhl and James Lapine, director Jack O'Brien and actor Andrew Rannells reading from their own non-theatrical works.

Other upcoming events in the series will include play readings of LCT past favorites, additional musical performances and cast reunions, as well as performances of new, original work.

Visit LCT.org to register for the zoom webinar for the In the Green cast recording launch party and for more information on all of the upcoming LCT SPOTLIGHT SERIES programming.

