Lincoln Center Presents to Continue This Winter/Spring With Expanded Free and Choose-What-You-Pay Performances

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts ha revealed additional programming across the winter and spring, featuring expanded free and Choose-What-You-Pay performances across genres, including:

Campus collaborations, featuring the culminating events in See Me As I Am: Lincoln Center’s Year-Long Exploration of Terence Blanchard;

The continuation of poetry and visual art installation series led by Artists-in-Residence Mahogany L. Browne and Mimi Lien;

New scholarly essays exploring the Legacies of San Juan Hill, and in-person events, including James Reese Europe: A Musical Life dedicated to the seminal composer and bandleader of the early 20th century;

And the return of globalFEST, Big Umbrella Festival, Passport to the Arts, Lincoln Center Moments, Works & Process at Lincoln Center, ¡VAYA!, and more.



We’re committed to amplifying the voices of artists grappling with questions of our time and continuing to weave their extraordinary work into the vibrant tapestry of our city,” said Shanta Thake, Ehrenkranz Chief Artistic Officer of LCPA. “Our hope is that audiences of all ages and abilities continue to find inspiration and connection as we commit to making the arts more accessible for all.”

Highlights include:

A collaboration with Under the Radar Festival brings select performances to Lincoln Center as part of their citywide event across multiple venues in January, including Queens of Sheba, a meditation on Black Women’s identity, suffering, and joy; Inua Ellams’ Search Party, in which Ellams opens his archives for an interactive peek inside the creative process; Pan Pan Theatre's The First Bad Man, and more (Jan 5-13).

Works & Process at Lincoln Center’s Underground Uptown Dance Festival will feature commissioned club, street, and social dance projects in Alice Tully Hall as part of JanArtsNYC (Jan 12).

globalFEST returns for a full-building takeover of David Geffen Hall, with artists from across the planet and around the corner (Jan 14).

Multimedia artist Maylee Todd curates and hosts Women and Nonbinary Artists in Tech, an extraordinary series of events illuminating the intersections of music, technology, motion capture, performance, and digital art (Jan 18).

Beats, Rhymes, and Sights, a Hip-Hop journey through film, DJ sets, and performances curated by Xavier “X”Jernigan, celebrating the next fifty years of artistry, spirit, and history of Hip-Hop (Feb-Jun).

Alonzo King's LINES Ballet makes their Lincoln Center debut with Deep River, a project in collaboration with vocalist Lisa Fischer and pianist Jason Moran which King describes as a reminder that “love is the ocean that we rose from, swim in, and will one day return to.” (Feb 22-24).

Expanded programming for family audiences, featuring a performance by Leyla McCalla in celebration of her most recent album (Feb 16-18); Kid Koala’s The Storyville Mosquito, melding puppetry, cinematography, and live music (Mar 14-15); and The Pa’akai We Bring by Honolulu Theatre for Youth—mixing ancient stories, hula, and original songs into a lively celebration of community and storytelling (May 17-19).

The Big Umbrella Festival returns in April as we welcome neurodivergent audiences and their families for a free weekend of performances, installations, and events featuring collaborations with Barrowland Ballet, ReelAbilities Film Festival, Architects of Air, and Théâtre Motus and more programming to be announced (Apr 6, 9, and 12-14).

Lincoln Center Moments returns with a rich spring season of in-person and virtual programs designed for individuals with dementia and their caregivers, featuring collaborations with American Ballet Theatre, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, and more (Feb-May).

Relaxed performances, open to all and designed for people with autism, sensory and communication disorders or learning disabilities, across campus, including Sensory Friendly Performances with CMS Kids and New York City Ballet.

Passport to the Arts introduces children, teens, and adults with disabilities to the performing arts, featuring spring events with Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Opera, and more (Feb-Jun).

Celebrations and activations around the Lunar New Year will take place across campus in February. The American Songbook series, dedicated to the sweep of American popular song, will return. Two new initiatives round out the spring, led by Chief Education Officer Dr. Lee Bynum: a conference dedicated to women trailblazers in Hip-Hop, Fresh, Bold & So Def Women in Hip-Hop Tribute and Symposium on April 5 and Art Class, a podcast debuting in January focused on the latest in arts education. Details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Artistic traditions new and old help bring us together and illuminate our shared humanity,” shared Henry Timms, President and CEO of LCPA. “We honor the undeniable unifying power of live performance every day and our commitment remains resolute: to ensure that every New Yorker feels welcome at Lincoln Center.”

The following accessibility accommodations are present at all Lincoln Center Presents performances and events: accessible entrances and seating, large print and braille for all print programs, and assistive listening systems. Service animals are welcome at all events. American Sign Language (ASL), Captioning, and Audio Description are also available at select performances. Details can be found at Click Here. Please contact the Access Team by email at access@lincolncenter.org or by phone at 212-875-5375 to discuss specific access needs or accommodations.

Choose-What-You-Pay tickets for spring shows go on sale to the public on Friday, November 17 at noon. For free events at the David Rubenstein Atrium, we’re offering a Fast Track priority line. Reservations for Fast Track will open every Monday at noon for that week's events.