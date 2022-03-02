Lesley Nicol's HOW THE HELL DID I GET HERE? Announces New York Premiere

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announced today that the New York premiere of How the Hell Did I Get Here?, a new musical story starring "Downton Abbey's" Mrs. Patmore, Lesley Nicol, will play a strictly limited engagement in The Club Car starting on April 20 with opening night set for April 27. Performances will continue through May 8.

How the Hell Did I Get Here? is directed by Luke Kernaghan with book and music by Lesley Nicol and Mark Mueller. Scenic design is by Anshuman Bhatia, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceno and sound design by Ray Nardelli.

Through masterful storytelling and ten original songs by Mueller, Lesley takes the audience on a journey from her childhood through her time as a working actor to her success on "Downton Abbey." She weaves her life into this winning musical autobiography accompanied by Mark Mueller on the piano.

Having a successful acting career in Great Britain and in the US., Lesley has been a part of numerous theatre productions, many successful television shows, and will soon be featured in the upcoming feature film, Downton Abbey: A New Era, scheduled for release in May.

Performance schedule is Monday and Wednesday at 8PM (dark on Tuesdays), Thursday through Saturday at 7PM, and matinees on Saturday at 3PM & Sunday at 2PM. Tickets are priced from $74 to $114.

An exclusive pre-show High Tea service is offered to enhance the experience, complete with an assortment of fine teas, cakes, and finger sandwiches prepared by the hotel's Executive Chef Pascal Le Seac'h. Additional reservation required.

Sleep No More and Speakeasy Magick are also currently running at the hotel. For tickets and information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.