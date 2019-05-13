Lena Hall And Wade McCollum to Star In Reading Of SPUN At Signature

Tony winner Lena Hall (Hedwig & The Angry Inch, Kinky Boots) will star alongside Wade McCollum (Ernest Shackleton Loves Me, Wicked) in a developmental reading of the new Off-Broadway-bound musical, Spun, at Signature Theatre May 20 & 21.

Originally developed at the Adirondack Theatre Festival and Bloomington Playwrights Project, this thrilling two-hander rock musical tells the story of Molly and Jesse, a brother and sister who, after eight years apart, reunite at their decaying childhood home following the death of their father. The estranged rock duo's competing recollections of their childhood, their last night together, and their final gig, force them to face the painful truth of their past. Spun is a story of regret, the power of reconciliation, and the unbreakable bonds of a sister and brother.

Spun, A Brother + Sister Rock Musical features original music & lyrics by Jeremy Schonfeld; book by Emily Goodson; music direction by James Sampliner; music prep by Grace Oberhofer, and direction by Markus Potter. Stage Management team includes Natalie Chernicoff and Leila Cheung. Producing team includes Indie Theatrical, Chad Rabinovitz, FiveOhm, New York Rep, and presented in association with Steve Melnick, Kevin Cheung, and Bartos Theatrical Group, LLC.

Reserved seats available upon request for presentations on May 20th at 2pm or May 21st at 2pm. Please RSVP at spunmusical@gmail.com





