Len Cariou to Lead ZAGLADA Staged Reading at Theatre at St. Clement's

Theatre at St. Clement's to present a one night only staged reading of Zaglada, a new play by Richard Vetere, directed by Dan Wackerman at Theatre at St. Clement's (423 West 46th Street - between 9th & 10th Avenues) on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Admission is free.

Zag?ada is about a 90-year-old Polish man living in Maspeth, Queens, who is exposed by an African-American journalist as having been a Kapo in Buchenwald. The man shoots at the journalist, is arrested for firing an illegal firearm, and is held at the 112th Precinct by an NYPD Intelligence Bureau Officer. There he is forced to confront his past by a Federal Prosecutor who is driven by a personal vendetta.

The cast includes Tony Award winner Len Cariou, Lou Martini, Jr., Maja Wampuszyc and Jes Washington. Casting by Robin Carus.

Richard Vetere

(Playwright) The teleplay adaptation of his stage play The Marriage Fool is now streaming on Amazon starring Walter Matthau, Carol Burnett. He co-wrote the screenplay adaptation of his novel The Third Miracle (Simon & Schuster) starring Ed Harris, Anne Heche directed by Agnieszka Holland, produced by Francis Ford Coppola. His screenplay adaptation of his stage play Caravaggio won the Golden Palm Award for Best Screenplay at the Beverly Hills International Film Festival in 2021. He developed Zaglada in the PDW Unit at The Actors Studio NYC. RichardVetereauthor.com

Dan Wackerman

(Director) is the artistic director of The Peccadillo Theater Company. Some directing credits for Peccadillo include Paul Osborn's Morning's at Seven, Thornton Wilder's A Wilder Christmas, Clifford Odets' Rocket to the Moon (Drama Desk nomination), William Inge's A Loss of Roses (Best Theatre of 2014, Wall Street Journal), Jeffrey Hatcher's Ten Chimneys (NYC premiere), the Schwartz/Fields/ Abbott/Smith musical A Tree Grows in Brooklyn (Outer Critics Circle nomination for Outstanding Musical Revival), Elmer Rice's Counsellor-at-Law (Obie Award for Outstanding Direction, Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Revival, Outer Critics Circle nominations for Outstanding Direction and Revival) and The Talk of the Town by Ginny Redington and Tom Dawes (MAC nomination). Some other directing credits include: Two Jews, Talking by Ed Weinberger, Arrivals by David Gow and Four Cops by Richard Vetere.

Len Cariou

is a Tony Award winner, an Emmy nominee, a member of the Theatre Hall of Fame, and a pre-eminent interpreter of the music of Stephen Sondheim. On television, he's the beloved patriarch of the Reagan household in CBS' hit drama "Blue Bloods" which is in its thirteenth season.

Lou Martini, Jr.

has been working as an actor since 1964. He has amassed hundreds of credits in theater, film, and television. He is best known for his numerous recurring television roles, such as "The Sopranos," "Manifest," and currently as counselor Ron Freddo on NBC's "Law & Order: SVU." Lou's latest film work includes Windows on The World with Edward James Olmos and Alto with Annabella Sciorra. Lou won the best lead actor at the prestigious Houston World Fest for the black comedy Suicide Notes. Theater credits include the original production of Tony N Tina's Wedding off-Broadway, New York, and regional productions of, Wild Children (the life story of Vincent Pastore), Centennial Casting, and Richard Vetere's Gangster Apparel. Currently, Lou is workshopping a new Broadway musical about the life of legendary songwriter Doc Pomus. Thanks to Betty Ann for always being there, my wonderful castmates, and of course to Richie and Dan for the opportunity. They didn't have to ask me twice, that's for sure!

Maja Wampuszyc

Broadway: Irena's Vow. Off Broadway & NYC: Lady Macbeth & Her Lover; House Of Connelly; Foggy Bottom; An Oak Tree & Pool (No Water); & Anna Akhmatova In Night Shadows. Film & TV: The Immigrant; "Law & Order:SVU"; "The Knick"; "Madame Secretary"; Search Party & Ayn Rand in The Disciple on Thirdwing, Ltd. Actors Studio PDW.

Jes Washington

is a New York based actress; from Memphis, TN, receiving her MFA in acting from Actors Studio Drama School. OFF-BROADWAY: White Woman, Black Boy, North Carolina, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, THEATER: Who Will Sing For Lena, Clybourne Park, Paradise Blue, and more FILM: A Wall Apart, TELEVISION: "The Gilded Age" on HBO, "Half the History: Belinda Royale Story" VOICE OVER: Greater Boston, What's the Frequency? SERIES: "The Board", AWARDS: Best Lead Actress, People's Choice, Best Production, two-time winner of AACT National Festival.

Robin Carus

(Casting Director) Recent credits include Regional & Off-Broadway: Two Jews, Talking (Theatre at St. Clements), The Remarkable Mister Holmes (North Coast Rep), Chicken and Biscuits (Queens Theatre) Film: Urban Ed, The Thursday Night Club Television: Now Hear This (PBS) Robin won Webby, Hermes, Davey and Telly Awards for her contribution to Project Sing Out! For almost 10 years she was the Casting Director for TheatreworksUSA, where she cast over 200 national tours and countless works in development, as well as their Off-Broadway series at the Lucille Lortel Theatre - including the revival of Seussical_. Member Casting Society of America.