Laura Shoop Will Lead POWERHOUSE, From Manhattan Repertory Theatre

Manhattan Repertory Theatre is pleased to announce the cast for the world premiere production of David Harms' POWERHOUSE, directed by Artistic Director, Ken Wolf. Casting will be announced shortly. POWERHOUSE will play a four-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's A.R.T./New York Theatres - Gural Theatre (502 West 53rd St., NYC). Performances begin Opening Night Saturday, October 8 (7 p.m.) and continue through Sunday, October 30. Tickets are $49-$69 and available at PowerHousePlay.com.

A POWERHOUSE female lawyer in her 40s is being pushed out of her high-profile Law Firm due to an inappropriate relationship she is having with a younger associate. This relentless, passionate, lawyer challenges traditional roles in a male-dominated business and questions "What happens when a woman truly stands in her own power?"

The production stars Laura Shoop (Flying Over Sunset) as Regan Van Riper, Dominck LaRuffa Jr. (Bull) as Guy, Jennifer Pierro (The Eyes of Love & award-winning film Switch) as Meena Cizinski, Tony-nominee Jane Robbins (Gypsy) as Janet Shaney, and Jeorge Bennett Watson (...what the end will be, Roundabout) as Norris Peebles. The standbys are Maya Days, Nick Jordan, Madeline Grey Defreece, Kate Levy, and Marc Webster.

The production features scenic design by Jack C. Golden (ATM's "Role Call - People to Watch" 2018), costume design by Sabrinna Fabi (Cymbeline & King Lear, New York Classical), and lighting design by Yang Yu (Award-winning Revolution). Composer/Sound Designer/Graphic Design by Katherine Cartusciello (Then She Ran, Award-winning short film Heirloom). Kyra Bowie is the production stage manager and Mary Garrigan is the assistant stage manager. Props master is Siarra Donna, costume supervisor is Alex Wolf, covid safety manager Jackson Cline, and intimacy director is Jamie Monohan. Casting by Eisenberg/Beans Casting: Daryl Eisenberg, CSA Ally Beans, CSA. Publicity and Marketing by

Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

POWERHOUSE plays the following regular schedule through Sunday, October 30:

Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Fridays at 8 p.m.

Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sundays at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. (closing Sunday, October 30 will be 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.)

Tickets are $49-69 and are now available online at www.POWERHOUSEPLAY.com. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour prior to the performance.