Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Laura Shoop Will Lead POWERHOUSE, From Manhattan Repertory Theatre

Performances begin Opening Night Saturday, October 8 (7 p.m.) and continue through Sunday, October 30. 

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  

Manhattan Repertory Theatre is pleased to announce the cast for the world premiere production of David Harms' POWERHOUSE, directed by Artistic Director, Ken Wolf. Casting will be announced shortly. POWERHOUSE will play a four-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's A.R.T./New York Theatres - Gural Theatre (502 West 53rd St., NYC). Performances begin Opening Night Saturday, October 8 (7 p.m.) and continue through Sunday, October 30. Tickets are $49-$69 and available at PowerHousePlay.com.

 

A POWERHOUSE female lawyer in her 40s is being pushed out of her high-profile Law Firm due to an inappropriate relationship she is having with a younger associate. This relentless, passionate, lawyer challenges traditional roles in a male-dominated business and questions "What happens when a woman truly stands in her own power?"

 

The production stars Laura Shoop (Flying Over Sunset) as Regan Van Riper, Dominck LaRuffa Jr. (Bull) as Guy, Jennifer Pierro (The Eyes of Love & award-winning film Switch) as Meena Cizinski, Tony-nominee Jane Robbins (Gypsy) as Janet Shaney, and Jeorge Bennett Watson (...what the end will be, Roundabout) as Norris Peebles. The standbys are Maya Days, Nick Jordan, Madeline Grey Defreece, Kate Levy, and Marc Webster.

 

The production features scenic design by Jack C. Golden (ATM's "Role Call - People to Watch" 2018), costume design by Sabrinna Fabi (Cymbeline & King Lear, New York Classical), and lighting design by Yang Yu (Award-winning Revolution). Composer/Sound Designer/Graphic Design by Katherine Cartusciello (Then She Ran, Award-winning short film Heirloom). Kyra Bowie is the production stage manager and Mary Garrigan is the assistant stage manager. Props master is Siarra Donna, costume supervisor is Alex Wolf, covid safety manager Jackson Cline, and intimacy director is Jamie Monohan. Casting by Eisenberg/Beans Casting: Daryl Eisenberg, CSA Ally Beans, CSA. Publicity and Marketing by

Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

 

POWERHOUSE plays the following regular schedule through Sunday, October 30:

 

Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Fridays at 8 p.m.

Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sundays at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. (closing Sunday, October 30 will be 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.)

 

Tickets are $49-69 and are now available online at www.POWERHOUSEPLAY.com. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour prior to the performance.Laura Shoop Will Lead POWERHOUSE, From Manhattan Repertory Theatre

 


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


World Premiere of JASPER Starring Dominic Fumusa, Abigail Hawk & Jessica Pimentel Begins Performances TonightWorld Premiere of JASPER Starring Dominic Fumusa, Abigail Hawk & Jessica Pimentel Begins Performances Tonight
September 8, 2022

Yonder Window Theatre Company and  Executive Producer Lisa Dozier are presenting the World premiere of Grant MacDermott’s play JASPER off-Broadway, directed by Katie McHugh. Performances will begin on September 8.
Laura Shoop & More to Star in POWERHOUSE World Premiere at Manhattan Repertory TheatreLaura Shoop & More to Star in POWERHOUSE World Premiere at Manhattan Repertory Theatre
September 8, 2022

Manhattan Repertory Theatre has announced the cast for the world premiere production of David Harms’ POWERHOUSE, directed by Artistic Director, Ken Wolf. Performances begin Opening Night Saturday, October 8 (7 p.m.) and continue through Sunday, October 30. 
Ars Nova and PlayCo Present World Premiere of Melis Aker's HOUND DOG in OctoberArs Nova and PlayCo Present World Premiere of Melis Aker's HOUND DOG in October
September 8, 2022

Ars Nova and PlayCo will present the world premiere of HOUND DOG by 2019 Ars Nova resident artist Melis Aker. Directed by Machel Ross with music by Aker and the Lazours, this cross-cultural jam-session-meets-play explores the winding path towards forgiveness and belonging.
SOMETHING IN THE GAME: AN ALL-AMERICAN MUSICAL & INTO BATTLE to Stream on Broadway On DemandSOMETHING IN THE GAME: AN ALL-AMERICAN MUSICAL & INTO BATTLE to Stream on Broadway On Demand
September 8, 2022

Broadway On Demand will present the exclusive premieres of two grand-scale productions. The premieres include Something in the Game: An All-American Musical, a tribute to the late legendary Notre Dame coach Knute Rockne, and the Off West-End hit Into Battle, the true story of a 1910 feud at England’s Oxford University.
Photos: First Look at Julia Jarcho, Kedian Keohan & Jennifer Seastone in MARIE IT'S TIME at HEREPhotos: First Look at Julia Jarcho, Kedian Keohan & Jennifer Seastone in MARIE IT'S TIME at HERE
September 8, 2022

Marie It’s Time will begin performances at HERE’s Mainstage Theatre on September 7, 2022, and open September 9 for a limited run through September 24, 2022. Get a first look at photos here!